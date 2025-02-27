Former MMA champ John Lineker rues missing out on possible world title shot in Muay Thai: “I was getting really excited”

Former undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker feels as though he was getting close to a world title shot in Muay Thai before he ran into Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai last January.

Lineker lost a three-round unanimous decision to the Thai star at ONE Fight Night 27 on Prime Video earlier this year, snapping his two-fight winning streak in 'The Art of Eight Limbs.'

The Brazilian believes that had he won that fight, he would have been competing for the gold in short order.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lineker talked about the missed opportunity in Muay Thai.

'Hands of Stone' said:

"I was getting really excited about the Muay Thai fights and was thinking about a possible title shot, but I think with this loss, which I thought was a bit unfair, it ended up affecting my title run."

Needless to say, Lineker remains one of the most dangerous fighters in ONE Championship, no matter the sport, and now the Brazilian veteran is ready to enter another realm.

John Lineker to make kickboxing debut against former champ Hiroki Akimoto at ONE 172 in Saitama

John Lineker is ready to make his ONE Championship kickboxing debut against Hiroki Akimoto at ONE 172 on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch from their location.

