  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Former MMA champ John Lineker rues missing out on possible world title shot in Muay Thai: “I was getting really excited”

Former MMA champ John Lineker rues missing out on possible world title shot in Muay Thai: “I was getting really excited”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Feb 27, 2025 08:19 GMT
John Lineker - Photo by ONE Championship
John Lineker - Photo by ONE Championship

Former undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker feels as though he was getting close to a world title shot in Muay Thai before he ran into Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai last January.

Ad

Lineker lost a three-round unanimous decision to the Thai star at ONE Fight Night 27 on Prime Video earlier this year, snapping his two-fight winning streak in 'The Art of Eight Limbs.'

The Brazilian believes that had he won that fight, he would have been competing for the gold in short order.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lineker talked about the missed opportunity in Muay Thai.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

'Hands of Stone' said:

"I was getting really excited about the Muay Thai fights and was thinking about a possible title shot, but I think with this loss, which I thought was a bit unfair, it ended up affecting my title run."

Needless to say, Lineker remains one of the most dangerous fighters in ONE Championship, no matter the sport, and now the Brazilian veteran is ready to enter another realm.

Ad

John Lineker to make kickboxing debut against former champ Hiroki Akimoto at ONE 172 in Saitama

John Lineker is ready to make his ONE Championship kickboxing debut against Hiroki Akimoto at ONE 172 on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch from their location.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी