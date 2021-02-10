Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal reveals why he wants to invest in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal piqued the fighting community's interests by revealing his plans of investing into the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Shaquille O'Neal had many positive things to say after being a ringside spectator at the promotion's latest event, the BKFC 16 Knucklemania Showcase in Lakeland, Florida. In an interview with USA TODAY Sports, Shaquille O'Neal said:

"These are the greatest, toughest athletes in the world. The fact that they’re not using gloves makes them the toughest athletes in the world. I think this is the future of fighting," Shaq stated.

Shaquille O'Neal has always been business-oriented with a diverse portfolio of investments ranging from early ventures into companies like Apple and Google and ownership in companies like Krispy Kreme, Papa John's, 24-Hour Fitness Auntie Anne's and Five Guys. Shaquille O'Neal has also been a long-time combat sports enthusiast and has even stepped inside the ring for celebrity boxing matches against Oscar De La Hoya and Shane Mosley. Shaq ended up on the losing side of both exhibition bouts as part of the 'Shaq Vs.' television show in 2009 and 2010.

Shaquille O'Neal now plans to combine his love for combat sports and entrepreneurship by investing in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. While speaking on his admiration for the sport, Shaquille O'Neal said:

"It was a great event … because they don’t want to use the gloves, they’re fighting like a fight should be had," Shaq continued.

Shaquille O'Neal is very close to finalizing a deal

According to Dave Feldman, founder of BKFC, completing the deal with Shaquille O'Neal is mostly a matter of 'dotting the i's and crossing t's'. While commenting on the importance of Shaq joining the promotion, Feldman said:

"Now we’ve got one of the most sought-after sports figures in the entire world. Who doesn’t know Shaq? And now he’s going to be part of this company and it’s going to make a lot for people want to be part of the company."

The multi-time NBA Finals winner with the Los Angeles Lakers was introduced to the sport through a friend and attended his first BKFC event on December 11, in Biloxi, Mississippi.