Former NFL star Chad Ochocinco calls out Conor McGregor after going the distance against Brian Maxwell

Chad Ochocinco has called out Irish MMA star Conor McGregor after Johnson made his boxing debut on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul.

Chad Ochocinco faced bare-knuckle veteran Brian Maxwell in a four-round exhibition match. To Ochocinco's credit, the fight went the distance of four rounds. Given the fact that it was an exhibition match, no judges were scoring the fight.

Although Brian Maxwell scored a knockdown in the last round, Chad Ochocinco got right back up. The two fighters ended the contest on a respectful and friendly note.

Former NFL receiver Chad Ochocinco is making his boxing debut tonight. He was dropped in the fourth and final round.



pic.twitter.com/D0vBWrVYFm — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) June 7, 2021

Even though Chad Ochocinco was on the receiving end of a knockdown, he went toe-to-toe with BKFC fighter Brian Maxwell. And now it looks like Ochocinco is ready for a big payday by facing 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor.

Chad Ochocinco shoots his shot after going the distance with Brian Maxwell: “I had fun. I think I'm ready for Conor McGregor.” pic.twitter.com/rZAV69hOGt — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) June 7, 2021

However, Chad Ochocinco will need to make a much bigger mark in the field of combat sports before he can score a battle with a former two-division UFC champion.

Brian Maxwell revealed that Jorge Masvidal might have played a role in setting up the fight with Chad Ochocinco

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal and Chad Ochocinco share a lot of mutual respect. The latter even appeared at the media event for UFC 261 to show his support for 'Gamebred'.

According to Brian Maxwell, Jorge Masvidal might have played a role in having him selected from the dozen names that came up as potential opponents for Chad Ochocinco. In an edition of James Lynch's podcast, Brian Maxwell said:

"I’m still trying to figure out how many name came up into this. Like I’ve had several conversations with Chad on the phone. He's called me and we texted each other. We had a conversation and he was like my name came up through Jorge Masvidal and someone else. I was like ‘What? Really? How do they know me?’ I was freaked out by that... Of course, I fight for Bare Knuckle and I have a decent following. I feel like I got some star power with Bare Knuckle. I was very grateful they chose me, I’m still trying to figure out how they chose me. But like I said, I accepted the fight and we're here and now I get to fight my idol," Brian Maxwell said.

Great job @ochocinco you made us Miami boys proud #MayweatherPaul — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 7, 2021

Edited by Avinash Tewari