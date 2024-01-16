Former ONE atomweight queen Angela Lee says top priority of 2024 is to take Fightstory global

Not long in the past, ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee found herself motivated each and every day to be a better martial artist than the day before. But her goals and pursuits in life have changed drastically since announcing her retirement and vacating the ONE atomweight world championship.

Now, ‘Unstoppable’ is focused on two main targets: being the best mother and wife that she can possibly be to her family and championing mental health through her non-profit organization, Fightstory.

During a recent appearance on the Keep it Aloha podcast, the former divisional queen spoke about her plans for Fightstory and how she intends to spend the next year of her life building it:

“At least in 2024, you know, I’m kind of excited to be kind of moving forward and get things started with Fightstory. I’m doing some programs, doing some traveling, seminars, and talks about Fightstory and just about mental health.”

Angela Lee continued, speaking more about her long-term plans for the next few years:

“My daughter's going to be three next year and I'll be like 28, but yeah, I think in the next few years just, you know, taking that a step further and seeing, 'Okay, well we're starting here in Hawaii, how can we expand Fightstory globally too?' I think there's so much work to be done so, you know, it's an endless list of possibilities that can occur.”

Watch the full interview below:

The message that Angela Lee is spreading is a universal one

As proven by her plans to bring Fightstory all around the world, Angela Lee has big aspirations to try and make a change.

The core concept of her new pursuit is of course inspired by her time as an elite level martial artist and athlete, and the struggles she faced regarding mental health behind closed doors.

That doesn’t mean that Fightstory is exclusively for fellow athletes. Most importantly of all, she wants to provide a place for people to feel free about talking about mental health and give them the right support when they need somewhere to go.

The Lee family does not do anything by halves and the same can be said for Angela Lee’s strive for better treatment of mental health across the board.