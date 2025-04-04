Former ONE world champion Alexis Nicolas wants promotion to bring their magic to France ASAP: “In Paris, my city”

Alexis Nicolas is happy to fight in Denver later this year, but he'd really like to see ONE Championship put on a show in The City of Light.

Ad

On April 4, Nicolas will be back in action at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video, once again squaring off with Regian Eersel for the ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship.

Ad

Trending

It will be the third meeting between Nicolas and Eersel under the ONE banner since 'Barboza' made his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 21 last year. On that night, Nicolas shocked the world and ended Eersel's nearly 2,500-day unbeaten streak to claim the kickboxing crown.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Six months later, he handed the belt back, coming up short in their rematch at ONE Fight Night 25.

With a win over Eersel inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium this Friday, Nicolas could set himself up for a big matchup at ONE 173 when the promotion heads back to Denver, Colorado in August.

Ad

Asked about potentially competing on ONE's next big card in the United States, 'Barboza' suggested that the promotion should come to his neck of the woods one day.

"I just want to fight in France," Nicolas told Nick Atkin. "Denver, I like Denver, but I just want to fight in France. So I hope ONE Championship comes to France one day, in Paris, my city."

Ad

Ad

Alexis Nicolas is ready to go

As for his upcoming clash with Regian Eersel on Friday night, Alexis Nicolas believes he's more than ready to step back inside the Mecca of Muay Thai and get the job done against one of the winningest fighters in all of ONE Championship.

"Everything was good," Nicolas added. "The preparation was good, my team was good, the training camp, the game plan — everything is good. So no problem. Just have to fight, and I’m f***ing ready."

Ad

'Barboza' goes into his third promotional appearance with a solid 24-1 record, his only loss coming against Eersel in October.

Will Nicolas get the job done and close out his trilogy on top, or will 'The Immortal' once again prove why he's one of the most feared strikers in all of combat sports?

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.