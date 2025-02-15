Former UFC champ brings up Nick Diaz's suspension in the wake of Claressa Shields allegedly testing positive for marijuana

A former UFC champion recently highlighted how Nick Diaz was punished for marijuana usage after Claressa Shields allegedly tested positive for the same substance recently.

Diaz tested positive for marijuana in one of his drug tests in 2015 following his title fight against then-middleweight champion Anderson Silva. The punishment that he was sentenced to by the Nevada State Athletic Commission sent shockwaves across the combat sports community. NSAC reportedly considered banning Diaz from competing in the sport for a lifetime. However, they finally agreed to impose a five-year ban on him, which many opposed and criticized.

A few recent reports suggest Shields failed one of her drug tests due to similar reasons. The American recently claimed undisputed status across three weight divisions in boxing with a victory over Danielle Perkins. However, she tested positive for marijuana in her post-fight test.

Renowned anti-doping advocate Victor Conte defended Shields following the allegations. He clarified that Shields hadn't used PEDs, as marijuana isn't considered performance-enhancing anymore by the Nevada Commission, UFC, and others.

Following Conte's comments about the NSAC not considering marijuana as a PED, former UFC women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg highlighted how Diaz was subjected to a five-year ban by the same authority after testing positive for marijuana. Her X post read:

"Anyone remember when NSAC gave Nick Diaz a 5 year suspension for marijuana?"

Check out Cris Cyborg's reaction below:

Georges St-Pierre extended a helping hand to Nick Diaz recently

Most old-school MMA fans are well aware of the rivalry between Nick Diaz and the former UFC welterweight king, Georges St-Pierre. They locked horns at UFC 158 after a unique callout from Diaz following his UFC 137 victory. However, the Canadian champion had the last laugh as he won the fight via unanimous decision.

A long time has passed since then, and neither has any bitterness left for the other. 'Rush' has even offered to help Diaz make money by collaborating with him. In a recent interview, the UFC Hall of Famer said:

"If I can somehow help him to make money in a way that we could do something together to promote something for the fans and then everybody would be a winner. You know, like, him, me, the fans I'm sure would love to see us do something together. I would be thrilled."

Check out Georges St-Pierre's comments below:

