Former UFC champ has five-word reaction to Kevin Hart hilariously comparing his dance moves to Chris Brown's 

Comedian Kevin Hart's recent social media post has drawn several humorous reactions, including one from former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Hart posted a clip that showed a comparison between his dancing skills to that of rapper Chris Brown. In the caption of the post, the Hollywood actor said that he failed to see any difference between his and Brown's dancing moves:

"Maybe I’m tripping but I don’t see a difference…. We look the same to me. I’m looking at 2 of the best dancers of our time ….Me & Chris Brown," wrote Kevin Hart.

Many found the clip to be hilarious and took to the comments section to share their thoughts on it.

This included former UFC welterweight king Woodley, who left a five-word comment under Hart's post. The 41-year-old said that Hart was making improvements:

"It's starting to get better," said Tyron Woodley.

'The Chosen One' was not the only MMA athlete to leave a comment under the comedian's hilarious Instagram post. Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling also chimed in and joked that he too found similarities between Brown and Hart's dance moves.

"I can see it 100%."

See a screenshot of Tyron Woodley and Aljamain Sterling's comments below:

Former UFC champions react to Kevin Hart's humorous Instagram post

A brief look at Tyron Woodley's UFC career

During his peak days in the UFC, Tyron Woodley used to be a formidable fighter in the promotion's welterweight division. After building an impressive 10-1 professional record, the 41-year-old joined the multi-billion dollar promotion.

Woodley won nine out of his first 12 UFC fights. This run included four title fight wins and victories over names like Josh Koscheck, Carlos Condit, Kelvin Gastelum, Robbie Lawler, Stephen Thompson, and Darren Till.

But after that, things went downhill for 'The Chosen One', as he suffered four back-to-back losses against Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington, and Vicente Luque. This led to the 41-year-old parting ways with the promotion.

Woodley then ventured into the world of boxing and had two fights against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Unfortunately, 'The Chosen One' suffered defeat in both encounters and was also on the receiving end of a brutal knockout loss in the second fight against 'The Problem Child'.