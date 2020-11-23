Former UFC champ Henry Cejudo takes shot at Deiveson Figueiredo: ‘I’m the king of Brazil’

Former two division UFC champion Henry Cejudo is never shy of sharing his opinions on social media.

‘The King of Cringe’ was at it again, taking a shot at reigning UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo. Figueiredo successfully defended his title against Alex Perez in the main event of UFC 255, Saturday.

Cejudo took to Twitter to call Figueiredo out and proclaim himself as 'The King of Brazil.'

I’m the king of brazil @Daico_Deiveson porra! 🇧🇷 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 22, 2020

"I'm the king of Brazil @Daico_Deiveson porra!"

Figueiredo, who is a heartthrob and a local hero in his home country, is the only other active Brazilian champion in the UFC, alongside two-division titleholder Amanda Nunes.

Figueiredo was the favorite to win his fight against Perez at UFC 255, and for good reason.

While Figueiredo is known for his brutal power, he showed his craftiness in the Octagon when he caught Perez with a slick guillotine choke in just under two minutes.

Figueiredo was expected to face former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, but a bicep injury forced the latter out of the bout. Perez, an alumni of Dana White's Contender Series, stepped in to take Garbrandt's place.

Henry Cejudo, who previously held the UFC flyweight championship, had tweeted earlier that he will be closely watching the Figueiredo-Perez fight:

Advertisement

You know I’m watching 👀 #ufc255 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 22, 2020

"You know I'm watching."

While Cejudo announced his retirement earlier in the this year, he remains active on social media, and his cringe-worthy antics have won him a cult following.

Incidentally, Henry Cejudo has never fought in Brazil in his MMA career.

Henry Cejudo is the only 'triple champion' in UFC history

In the UFC's rich history, a handful of fighters have the distinction of being two-division world champions, among them the likes of Randy Couture, Georges St-Pierre, BJ Penn, Conor McGregor, Amanda Nunes, and Daniel Cormier.

Henry Cejudo however, is the only fighter in UFC history to hold a world championship in two weight divisions and win an Olympic gold medal as well.

Cejudo won gold for the USA in the 2008 Olympics as a freestyle wrestler, competing in the 55-KG weight category. After this, Cejudo shifted his focus to mixed martial arts.

After suffering back-to-back losses to Demetrious Johnson and Joseph Benavidez, Henry Cejudo came back and defeated Johnson to win the flyweight strap in August of 2018.

He would then go on and capture the bantamweight title as well, defeating Marlon Moraes in June 2019 to become the UFC's one and only 'Triple C'.