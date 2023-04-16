Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos recently revealed two possible scenarios that could see him make a comeback to the lightweight division. Dos Anjos stated that he would consider moving back to the lightweight division if he were offered a fight against a top-ranked opponent, or if he was given the opportunity to fight for the title.

Following his recent tweet, Rafael dos Anjos has expressed interest in making a comeback to the lightweight division, but only under certain conditions. The Brazilian veteran made it clear that the only two scenarios that excite him enough to return to the division would be a title fight against the current lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, or a dream fight against the former two-division champion, Conor McGregor. 'RDA' remarked:

"I want to be very clear about possibilities of me fighting at 155. There’s only scenario that I would go back to 155. 1: fight for the title (Islam) 2:Fight Conor. Other than that don’t even waste your time calling me out or tagging me."

Rafael dos Anjos has had an extensive UFC career, with a history of shuffling between the lightweight and welterweight divisions. Notably, dos Anjos and Conor McGregor were slated to fight for the lightweight championship at UFC 196 in 2016, but unfortunately, the Brazilian had to pull out due to a foot injury, resulting in the fight not taking place.

In a surprising move, the 38-year-old mixed martial artist called out 'The Notorious' after his recent victory against Bryan Barberena. This unexpected challenge has added fuel to the fire of fans' desire to see these two top-tier fighters finally face off in the octagon.

Check out the high-profile callout here:

UFC lightweight main event canceled after Renato Moicano's injury

The highly-anticipated lightweight bout between Renato Moicano and Arman Tsarukyan, scheduled for April 29th at UFC Fight Night 223, has been dealt a major blow with Moicano's unfortunate injury forcing him to withdraw from the event. The announcement has left the promotion scrambling to find a suitable replacement to fill the void and headline the card at the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Fight enthusiasts had been eagerly awaiting this matchup, which promised to be a spectacular showdown between two highly-skilled fighters, but the unfortunate turn of events has left every fight fan disappointed.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Renato Moicano is out from his UFC main event against Arman Tsarukyan on April 29 due to an undisclosed injury, sources confirmed to @bokamotoESPN , following an initial report by MMA Junkie. Renato Moicano is out from his UFC main event against Arman Tsarukyan on April 29 due to an undisclosed injury, sources confirmed to @bokamotoESPN, following an initial report by MMA Junkie. https://t.co/L8g7JHZgQQ

