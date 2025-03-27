Former UFC Champion Alex Pereira adds $14,000+ worth Rolex to his collection

Alex Pereira is one of the most popular superstars in the UFC. With his remarkable rise in the MMA world, Pereira has managed to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.

Recently, he was seen adding a Rolex to his watch collection, valued at over $14,000.

Moses, a New York-based jeweler, has become a go-to choice for several popular celebrities, including 'Poatan'. In a video posted on his Instagram handle, the Brazilian fighter displayed his purchase of a new Rolex Submariner Date in the green ceramic variant.

Alex Pereira buying the watch. [Screenshot courtesy: @alexpoatanpereira on Instagram]

Check out the full video below:

Previously, Pereira purchased a Richard Mille watch from the same jeweler, which generated a lot of buzz. Interestingly, the former UFC light heavyweight champion once lived a far less luxurious lifestyle, working in a tire shop to earn a living.

However, as he changed his career direction, 'Poatan' has now become a globally popular superstar.

The Brazilian fighter's journey from being a kickboxer to a professional MMA fighter has enabled him to reap the rewards of his hard work. Now, at the age of 37, due to his successful career, Pereira's net worth is estimated to be over $3 million.

Alex Pereira gets honest about his recent fight against Magomed Ankalaev

After winning the UFC light heavyweight championship in November 2023, Alex Pereira went on a dominant streak. However, a few weeks ago at UFC 313, he faced a tough challenge from Magomed Ankalaev and was unable to defend his title.

Although the fight ended in a unanimous decision victory for Ankalaev, Pereira expressed a different view during a recent interview with popular MMA journalist Ariel Helwani.

As translated by his coach, Plinio Cruz, 'Poatan' said:

"He does, and I do, too [we believe we won rounds one, three and five]."

Check out Alex Pereira and Plinio Cruz's comments below:

