Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier reveals how he 'punishes' USADA if they show up while he's cutting weight

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier has revealed an interesting secret.

While Daniel Cormier was never one to be associated with any controversy, especially concerning USADA testing and doping, it is clear that he was never a fan of USADA sample collectors showing up when he was cutting weight.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani in the latest edition of DC & Helwani, Daniel Cormier shared how he would deal with USADA during their random visits:

“So I would go to tape my USADA test at times, and I am a kind of a despicable person. And if they come right after I’ve peed I would try to drink a lot of water and coffee and at times that made my stomach hurt and I’ve had to go to the bathroom. So I would go to the smallest bathroom in my house, close the door and sit and do a number two and then pee in the cup. That’s what I would do. And the guys would be like Oh Man…So you want to come to my house when I am cutting weight? I’ll take you in the smallest bathroom in the house and you got to sit there and that’s what I would do to the guy. Poor guy, man. Poor guy.”

Daniel Cormier may have been the cleanest guy in the UFC, but this little prank is pretty nasty.

Daniel Cormier's road to MMA glory

Daniel Cormier started his MMA career in 2009 and by October 2013, he had already amassed a flawless 13-0 record as a heavyweight, including wins over Frank Mir, Roy Nelson, and Josh Barnett.

In 2014, Cormier dropped down to the light heavyweight division and earned a pair of impressive victories to earn a shot at Jon Jones and the UFC light heavyweight championship.

Cormier lost a close contest against Jones, but would go on to capture the vacant light heavyweight crown against Anthony Johnson when Jones was stripped of the title and suspended from the UFC.

In the eventual rematch against Jones, Cormier got knocked out in the third round, but the result was overturned into a no-contest after Jones again tested positive for banned substances. Because of this, Cormier would retain the UFC light heavyweight championship.

Cormier would return to the heavyweight division in 2018, this time winning the heavyweight strap with a stunning first-round knockout of Stipe Miocic. After a solitary successful title defense, he would go on to lose his next two bouts to Miocic and eventually announce his retirement.

Cormier hasn't stayed far from the Octagon post-retirement however, as he now works as a commentator for the UFC.

With everything that he has been able to accomplish in his career, Daniel Cormier is no doubt one of the greats in the sport of MMA.