Former UFC champion hints at unique data being rolled out for UFC fights: "They're beta testing it"

A former UFC champion recently hinted at some unique data that will be rolled out for fights in the future. He noted that it was used at an event last year and will be among the many additions fans can expect to see.

Dana White has dropped several hints that the promotion will be utilizing AI for certain areas, which coincided with his appointment to Meta's board of directors. One major element has been expanding the statistics that are present and on the broadcast pertaining to pre-fight betting odds as well as live round betting odds.

During his latest appearance on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's JAXXON PODCAST, former light heavyweight champion Forrest Griffin discussed what the promotion has planned for data and statistics. His former foe brought up heart rates being shown. Jackson noted that it was on display for Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili last September.

Griffin responded by mentioning that the UFC are currently in the testing stage with their data and that competitors' heart rates is among the data that will be rolled out:

"No, [heart rates weren't removed because of gambling]. They're beta testing it. [Heart rates] will be a thing. There'll be a lot of data coming out shortly...It's a very good point...[O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili] was the fight [used for testing].

Check out Forrest Griffin's comments regarding UFC rolling out more data below:

Forrest Griffin discusses his role with UFC

In addition to discussing the new data that will be rolled out by the UFC in the future, Forrest Griffin also discussed his role with the promotion.

During the aforementioned appearance, Griffin mentioned that since retiring from competition, he does a lot of work at the PI to ensure that the fighters have what they need in terms of training, health and recovery:

"If you think about anything an athlete could want, I make sure that what we provide kind of works together for the athletes. Strength and conditioning, sports dietetics, sports science, like, how are you monitoring your training? How are you setting it up? And now we have two academies, one in Shanghai and one in Mexico City, and I kind of help those guys build an overall plan to train fighters."

Check out Forrest Griffin's comments below:

