"Give me Prochazka and I'll give you the biggest MMA fight in Europe's history" - Former UFC champion makes Dana White a promise in return for a title shot

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz recently requested Dana White for a title shot.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Polish fighter asked UFC President Dana White for a title fight against current champ Jiri Prochazka. Promising to make the fight the "biggest MMA fight in Europe's history" the former champ wrote:

"@danawhite- no bullshit, no politics, no nonsense. Give me Prochazka and I'll give you the biggest MMA fight in Europe's history. Unlike him I always keep my word."

Jan Blachowicz lost his light heavyweight belt to Glover Texeira back at UFC 267 when the Brazilian defeated 'John' via a rear-naked choke at the 1:11 mark of the third round. He then took on Aleksandar Rakic at UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic and secured a TKO win over his Austrian opponent.

After claiming the belt from Glover Texeira at UFC 275, light heavyweight champ Jiri Prochazka claimed that he wanted Blachowicz for his next title defense. However, 'Denisa' changed his mind and called out for a rematch against Texeira as the Czech fighter felt that his first performance against the Brazilian was not up to the mark.

There has been no confirmation from the UFC regarding Prochazka's next title defense, so it will be interesting to see who he fights next.

Dana White reveals who according to him is the best fighter in the world right now

In an episode of THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, UFC president Dana White admitted that welterweight champ Kamaru Usman is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

White was all praise for the Nigerian champ's achievements in the UFC and said:

"Right now, I think Kamaru Usman is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world. What this guy has done and what he has accomplished over the last couple of years is amazing. He is on his second run here. He is on a lap, he is lapping these guys. He has beating them all twice... So, right now he is the powerful pound best in the world."

