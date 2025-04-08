Former UFC champion makes surprising "upset" prediction about Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo recently weighed in on the upcoming UFC 314 bout between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett. 'Triple C' believes that the outcome will result in an "upset" and is of the opinion that 'The Baddy' will emerge victorious over 'Iron.'

Ad

Chandler is coming off a two-fight losing skid. Pimblett, on the other hand, is an undefeated contender with a six-fight win streak in the UFC.

On the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Cejudo had this to say about the UFC 314 co-main event:

"I'm smelling an upset. With Paddy Pimblett, I think he's gonna bring in the grappling... If he cannot take Michael Chandler down, it's more like, he's going to have to do that. Paddy Pimblett is a lot better than I thought, what he was able to do to Bobby Green, his transitional stuff, we gotta put some respect on that dude's name."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'Triple C' continued:

"He's only gotten better bro. I just feel like, with Chandler, the UFC knows what they're doing... I do believe that, a win over Michael Chandler could put him in a really good position."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

UFC Hall of Famer thinks if Paddy Pimblett beats Michael Chandler, the Brit inches closer to a title shot

Paddy Pimblett is a tough contender in the UFC lightweight division who boasts wins over Tony Ferguson and King Green, among others. 'The Baddy' is en route to entering the top 10 rankings. After a potential victory against Chandler this weekend, he looks to fight for the title soon and has made his potential plans known.

Ad

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping recently shared his thoughts on his fellow Englishman's future. Bisping believes the 30-year-old is another fight away, following his UFC 314 victory to earn a title shot. On his YouTube channel, he had this to say about the Brit:

"If he gets the job done against Michael Chandler and he just might do that. I’m telling you, Paddy Pimblett is probably one fight away from fighting for the belt. Whether you talk s***, whether you say, 'but he had cherry-picked matchups,' he was slow rolled, like a lot of other fighters."

Ad

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Krishnan Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.



Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.



Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.



Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.



In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.