Former UFC champion makes surprising "upset" prediction about Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo recently weighed in on the upcoming UFC 314 bout between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett. 'Triple C' believes that the outcome will result in an "upset" and is of the opinion that 'The Baddy' will emerge victorious over 'Iron.'
Chandler is coming off a two-fight losing skid. Pimblett, on the other hand, is an undefeated contender with a six-fight win streak in the UFC.
On the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Cejudo had this to say about the UFC 314 co-main event:
"I'm smelling an upset. With Paddy Pimblett, I think he's gonna bring in the grappling... If he cannot take Michael Chandler down, it's more like, he's going to have to do that. Paddy Pimblett is a lot better than I thought, what he was able to do to Bobby Green, his transitional stuff, we gotta put some respect on that dude's name."
'Triple C' continued:
"He's only gotten better bro. I just feel like, with Chandler, the UFC knows what they're doing... I do believe that, a win over Michael Chandler could put him in a really good position."
Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below:
UFC Hall of Famer thinks if Paddy Pimblett beats Michael Chandler, the Brit inches closer to a title shot
Paddy Pimblett is a tough contender in the UFC lightweight division who boasts wins over Tony Ferguson and King Green, among others. 'The Baddy' is en route to entering the top 10 rankings. After a potential victory against Chandler this weekend, he looks to fight for the title soon and has made his potential plans known.
UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping recently shared his thoughts on his fellow Englishman's future. Bisping believes the 30-year-old is another fight away, following his UFC 314 victory to earn a title shot. On his YouTube channel, he had this to say about the Brit:
"If he gets the job done against Michael Chandler and he just might do that. I’m telling you, Paddy Pimblett is probably one fight away from fighting for the belt. Whether you talk s***, whether you say, 'but he had cherry-picked matchups,' he was slow rolled, like a lot of other fighters."
Check out Michael Bisping's comments below: