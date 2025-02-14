Former UFC champion recalls Dana White questioning whether he was on "steroids" ahead of title defense: "He had me tested"

A former UFC champion recently recalled Dana White questioning whether he was on PEDs ahead of his title defense. He noted that his physical appearance surprised White as he wasn't used to seeing him out of training camp.

Prior to the UFC tackling PED issues with USADA, the anti-doping tests were far less frequent and handled by athletic commissions. There were fighters that had a noticeable physical change when using PEDs and cycling off them, which caught the attention of the MMA community.

During the latest episode of his JAXXON PODCAST with guest Forrest Griffin, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recalled the UFC CEO questioning whether he had been using steroids. Jackson mentioned that it was ahead of his title defense against Griffin and was much heavier because he wasn't in training camp yet, resulting in White even having him tested:

"Dana [White] saw me somewhere...in Vegas or something like that, maybe redoing my contract and he saw me. And off season, I was heavier and he was like, 'Man, you blow up after your fights...Are you on steroids?' I was like, 'Dana, really? You think I'm on steroids?' He said, 'Only people on steroids, they blow up after their fights'. He had me tested months before [our] fight. He's never done that before and never done that since."

Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments regarding Dana White below:

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson says Dana White favored Forrest Griffin

In addition to recalling Dana White questioning whether he was on steroids, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson said that he believed the UFC CEO favored Forrest Griffin.

Griffin challenged 'Rampage' for his light heavyweight championship at UFC 86, where he earned a unanimous decision to become the new champion.

During the aforementioned clip, Jackson mentioned that White questioned whether he was on steroids and the test that followed made him believe that the UFC CEO had a vested interest in Griffin because of 'The Ultimate Fighter' season one:

"Are you and Dana [White] best friends?...He loves you, man...[After the drug test] I was like, 'You the golden goose'...Yeah, you the golden goose."

Check out highlights from Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson vs. Forrest Griffin at UFC 86 below:

