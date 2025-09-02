  • home icon
  • Former UFC champion Sean O’Malley admits he’s still searching for answers after two defeats

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Sep 02, 2025 03:30 GMT
Sean O
Sean O'Malley reflects on career. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Sean O’Malley is learning how quickly fortunes can shift when competing in the UFC's biggest stage. After back-to-back losses to Merab Dvalishvili, the former UFC bantamweight champion has admitted he is still searching for answers on how to regain control of his career.

The UFC 316 defeat, where Dvalishvili submitted him in the rematch, may have forced O’Malley into a deeper reflection. He has long been known for his trademark confidence and flair, but the setbacks appear to have rattled his confidence.

When asked about his secret to winning in a recent man-on-the-street interview, O'Malley said:

"I need to figure it out because I lost my last two. I'm trying to figure that out myself.
Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below:

In earlier years, he dismissed defeats with a sense of detachment, most famously claiming that he didn't lose the first fight against Marlon Vera. Consecutive defeats on the biggest stage, however, have prompted a more candid response.

O’Malley has spoken about feeling unusually nervous before the second fight with Dvalishvili. For now, he is planning a short break before plotting his return, with a December comeback being considered.

Sean O’Malley reflects on viral Contender Series debut boosted by Snoop Dogg

Sean O’Malley’s UFC career began with one of the most memorable debuts in Dana White's Contender Series history. In 2017, he delivered a knockout win over Alfred Khashakyan, but it was the alternate broadcast featuring Snoop Dogg’s animated commentary that pushed the moment into viral territory.

The clip exploded on social media, helping O’Malley step into the UFC spotlight as more than just a promising prospect. Reflecting on the moment in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, O'Malley said:

“I mean, the knockout was going to go viral regardless... Just this skinny little white dude with a fro, just sleeping this Russian. I mean, that would have been viral regardless."
He added:

“The Snoop [commentary] just elevated it to an insane level. He posted me on his Instagram twice in a row, like back-to-back, and it just absolutely blew up. I think it would have done big numbers without it, but absolutely insane numbers with it.”
