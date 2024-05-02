Former UFC Champion Sean Strickland responds to kids' late-night prank with gun in hand, provides detailed explanation post-incident

Sean Strickland found himself in another situation brandishing a firearm after someone encroached on his property.

A Strickland prank is not an advisable thing to partake in, not only because he's a former UFC middleweight champion but also because he is an ardent gun enthusiast. A group of what looked to be teenagers recently ran up to Strickland's door and rang his doorbell before running away presumably giggling amongst themselves. To this, Strickland came outside in a robe wielding a handgun of some sort.

Strickland posted a caption along with a corresponding video on his Instagram page which stated:

"It's 1 am and I get a ring alert. Car pulls you and some guys jump out and go to the side of my house, in the process of covering my white ass I hear a bang lol. You guys have a car, it's Friday a night why aren't you out trying to get P? Kids these days. All the wrong priorities. Didn't see the doorbell alert till after... Just so you all know! I get crazy stuff sent to my house....lol!"

Check out a clip shared by Sean Strickland on Instagram below:

Sean Strickland and past gun instances

Sean Strickland has had multiple moments carrying guns that have ended up making headlines throughout the MMA space.

Strickland infamously had a heated encounter with a man who stumbled onto his driveway last November. The number one ranked UFC middleweight interpreted the situation as a robbery attempt and made a beeline towards the individual before pointing a gun directly at the man.

The United States native then pushed the man into the street, before he was apprehended by the police. Strickland personally reported that the individual was abusing a woman before wrecking his car nearby in a drunken mess after fleeing security from this alleged assault.

There is also a video of Strickland pulling out a gun when he comes to know about the surprise party taking place for him inside his own home. When throwing a birthday extravaganza for the 33-year-old, laughter was heard from the kitchen with Strickland thinking intruders were afoot and he briefly pulled out a gun.

Nothing transpired and Strickland smiled upon realizing what was happening and presumably had an enjoyable gathering among friends thereafter. It seemed like the only gun Strickland didn't care for was Machine Gun Kelly as evidenced by their brief interaction caught on video.