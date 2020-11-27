Former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort lands verbal jabs just as hard as he landed punches during his stint in the promotion.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Vitor Belfort laid out his plans. He especially had some choice words for Chael Sonnen, whom he claims was supposed to fight him in UFC. However, the bout never materialized.

Vitor Belfort Wants To fight Anderson Silva, Chael Sonnen, Evander Holyfield & Lennox Lewis!! https://t.co/VJYXQWLsHI — TMZ (@TMZ) November 27, 2020

Belfort stated by sending a message to Sonnen, “Chael listen, man, you are a big talker you are a great salesman. You sell the fight and after that, I’ll whip (you). His mom is gonna root for me. Chael’s family likes Vitor Belfort, they don’t like Chael, even his own family doesn’t like Chael. That’s so cool!”

Earlier, Vitor Belfort was asked about his plans to return to action.

He stated, “Listen, I am tired man. I told my agent Roy to cut the BS. Tell them to sign a contract. Get this legend. And I heard that Anderson Silva got released. I want Chael Sonnen I really want him. He wouldn’t shut his mouth. We were supposed to fight one time but he got caught up in steroids. But it's OK, you can take whatever you want and I’ll beat you’re a**. Chael Sonnen let's go, man.”

“Wanderlei Silva is looking like an old man so I will leave him for third. I will go Chael Sonnen and then Anderson Silva – when he can fight,” he said.

The former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva recently was released by the UFC following a loss against Uriah Hall.

Vitor Belfort’s last UFC outing was against Lyoto Machida in 2018. Although he announced his retirement after the fight, he soon signed a contract with ONE FC.

Belfort, however, is yet to fight for his new promotion.

Vitor Belfort’s storied career in the UFC

Vitor Belfort’s career inside the Octagon has had its fair share of ups and downs.

He would win the UFC 12 Heavyweight tournament at the age of just 19 years old thus earning his nickname, ‘The Phenom’.

He would then go on and win the light heavyweight title against Randy Couture before dropping it back to Randy in his next fight.

His subsequent performances in the middleweight division earned him a title shot against Chris Weidman as well.

However, many of his great achievements were tainted by the controversy surrounding him with respect to his TRT and PED usage.