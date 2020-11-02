Conor McGregor, one would be safe to assume, is quite clear when it comes to his finances and monetary targets.

The former two-division UFC champion was recently asked on Twitter about when he expects to become a billionaire.

The ‘Notorious’ was quick in his response stating that he plans on reaching the 10 figure bank balance by the age of 35.

35 years of age. https://t.co/7F0sX4tr8P — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

Conor McGregor is currently 32 and a half years old and therefore has a little more than two years to achieve his target.

And by the looks of it, McGregor might very well be on his way to becoming the first mixed martial artist to reach the impressive milestone.

Not only is he the highest paid UFC fighter on the roster, but his endorsement deals are also bigger than celebrities like Will Smith, Rihanna and athletes like James Harden.

His company ‘Proper 12’ was also named the fourth most popular Irish whiskey brand in the world recently.

It is also well worth noticing that McGregor won a purse speculated to be more than 180 million dollars in his professional boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August 2017.

While he has shown a desire to commit to the UFC’s 155-pound division in the future, many, including former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva believe that he should step inside the boxing ring once again to earn another huge payday.

Advertisement

Anderson Silva to Conor McGregor, You Should Fight Manny Pacquiao https://t.co/h8n6ZoZbGc — TMZ (@TMZ) October 31, 2020

Conor McGregor set to fight Dustin Poirier early in 2021

While his future in boxing remains a hotly debated topic, Conor McGregor’s immediate focus will be on Dustin Poirier.

The two are scheduled for a bout in early 2021. In a pivotal fight for the highly competitive UFC lightweight division, McGregor and Poirier are set to lock horns in a rematch of their UFC 178 clash.

The two had previously met in September 2014 with Conor McGregor walking out of the Octagon with a knockout win in less than 2 minutes of the first round. However, that fight was in the featherweight division.

While Conor McGregor would go on and win belts in two weight divisions, Dustin Poirier would go back to lightweight and capture the interim belt after defeating Max Holloway in April 2019.

Incidentally, both these fighters suffered submission losses to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov before his UFC 254 submission win over Justin Gaethje.