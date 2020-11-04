Conor McGregor has never shied away from controversy. The Irishman is a global phenom and holds the distinction of being the first simultaneous two-division champion in the UFC’s history.

Conor McGregor took to Twitter recently to share a post comparing himself to cultural icon and spiritual father of modern MMA, Bruce Lee.

Conor’s post stated that ‘First it was Bruce Lee. Now it’s Conor Mac.’

Now it’s Conor Mac 🇮🇪 @Maclifeofficial pic.twitter.com/LRUg41pzwb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 3, 2020

The post was shared with a poster of Conor McGregor posing opposite Lee, both in their trademark fighting stances.

The poster also contained the famous Bruce Lee quote, which he stated was the rule by which he lived his martial arts life: “Absorb what is useless, reject what is useless and add what is essential.”

It will, however, not be a stretch to say that Conor is indeed a modern cultural icon. Lee and Conor both came from humble backgrounds and became household names by their late 20s.

And while Lee introduced the Western world to the various martial arts of the East, Conor McGregor transcended traditional boundaries when he stepped into the boxing ring to face Floyd Mayweather Jr.

This is not the first time Conor has touted himself as a modern great. He has been quite vocal on social media about his legacy in the sport of MMA and considers himself as one of the sport’s greatest proponents.

Fastest KO in a UFC title fight.

Most knockdowns in a UFC title fight.

Featherweight belt. Lightweight belt.

Champ Champ. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 3, 2020

Conor McGregor set to take on Dustin Poirier in a rematch early in January 2021

McGregor last fought in the UFC in January earlier this year, knocking out Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds.

He is now set to take on former interim champion Dustin Poirier in January.

Conor McGregor had earlier faced Dustin Poirier in a featherweight match-up in September 2014 at UFC 178.

McGregor won that fight via knockout in the very first round. The Irishman took to Twitter recently to claim that he will improve on his finish of Poirier when they fight each other again.

As of now, despite Dana White claiming that the fight is done, neither fighter has officially put pen to paper on a bout agreement.