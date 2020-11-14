Throwback to when Daniel Cormier had hair painted on his head during a haircut!

Daniel Cormier is a legend of the mixed martial arts world. A former UFC double champion, DC is always in the MMA GOAT conversation. However, it is Cormier's larger than life personality that is loved by many around the world.

In a throwback social media post put up by his DC & Helwani show co-host, ESPN's Ariel Helwani revealed a hilarious story about the time Daniel Cormier's head was painted in Newark.

Taking to Instagram, Helwani posted that before the UFC on Fox: Johnson vs. Bader event, Cormier went downtown to get a haircut - only to have it painted on his balding head!

Here is what Ariel Helwani posted on his Instagram:

Daniel Cormier himself also took to Twitter and confirmed the story. Here, DC can be seen showing-off the extra bit of hair on his head:

Y’all remember that one time I was in Newark and they absolutely laced me with the fresh edge up, and a little extra hair on top!!! My goodness what were they doing? 📸@arielhelwani pic.twitter.com/4Wp1k3AcU5 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 13, 2020

Daniel Cormier's legacy in the UFC

Daniel Cormier is a former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion. Having held titles in two different weight classes in the promotion, DC has rightfully cemented his legacy in the sport of mixed martial arts.

Throughout his career, Cormier has shared the Octagon with some of the best fighters on the planet. His bouts against the likes of Jon Jones, Alexander Gustaffson and Anthony Johnson are some of his best fights in the light heavyweight division.

After moving up to the heavyweight division, Daniel Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic to win the UFC heavyweight championship and became a double champ in the process. He then defended the title against Derrick Lewis before losing it again to Stipe Miocic.

At UFC 252, Daniel Cormier competed in the final fight of his career, as he fought Stipe Miocic in one of the biggest trilogy fights in history and ended up losing via unanimous decision.

Following the fight, Cormier hung up his gloves and has served full-time as a co-host alongside Ariel Helwani on ESPN and a color-commentator for the UFC since.