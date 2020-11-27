Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo lobbies to have Brazilian fighter Raphael Montini in the UFC

Henry Cejudo has a new prospect in mind for the UFC.

A former 2 division champion in the UFC, Henry Cejudo is now playing the role of a scout. And while there is no lack of talent in the UFC bantamweight division, Henry Cejudo wants to spice things up even more by adding another prospect.

Cejudo recently Tweeted a short introductory video of Brazilian MMA prospect Raphael Montini asking him to be signed for the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Montini is a bantamweight signed with LFA and is 5-3-1 in his professional MMA career. From the looks of things, Montini is a grappler just like his sponsor and has 4 submission wins on his resume.

It was recently announced that the latest edition of The Ultimate Fighter will constitute of bantamweight and middleweight prospects.

Henry Cejudo, it seems, will keep an eye out for the reality TV competition.

While TUF has given the fight fans many great fighters including former champions Rashad Evans, Forrest Griffin, and Michael Bisping among others, it has added a lot to the lighter divisions of the UFC roster as well.

TJ Dillashaw, John Dodson, Dennis Bermudez, Kai Kara France have all been recruited by the UFC through The Ultimate Fighter.

The reality TV show was scheduled to be aired much earlier in the year but the COVID 19 pandemic halted the advancement of production.

While Montini’s record is nothing to write home about, getting backing from ‘Triple C’ means there is true potential in the fighter.

The Brazilian thinks so too and has asked Dana White for a contract ASAP.

Can Henry Cejudo be a coach on The Ultimate Fighter?

Henry Cejudo announced his retirement from MMA after his win over Dominick Cruz while defending his bantamweight strap at UFC 249 in May earlier this year.

However, many believe that this is just temporary and that he is sure to make a return to the Octagon.

Serving as a coach on TUF will be an ideal platform for his return.

Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, Amanda Nunes, and Megan Anderson have all been discussed as potential coaches.

Let us know in the comments whom you would like to see opposite Henry Cejudo if he does come on board as a coach for TUF.