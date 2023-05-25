Uriah Hall is no longer a UFC fighter, but at one point in time, 'Prime Time' was regarded as the second-coming of Anderson Silva. He was a flashy striker with a bottomless supply of knockout power and fast-twitch muscle fibers that made him as dangerous a foe as any inside the octagon.

Recently, a fan took to Twitter to compliment Uriah Hall's infamous knockout over Adam Cella. Unfortunately, he took it poorly, which led to a popular MMA page on Twitter attempting to clarify the situation. When that proved unsuccessful, a second reply from the same page drew far more likes than anything Hall said.

The former UFC fighter was ratioed, which typically describes a situation where one tweet draws more likes than the tweet it was originally replying to. This is the case with Uriah Hall, whose initial aggressive reaction earned 163 likes. Meanwhile, the MMA page, called THEARTOFWAR drew 1,182 likes.

After Hall proved resistant to THEARTOFWAR's explanation, receiving only eight likes, the MMA page's response generated 189 likes. The knockout referenced by the MMA fan, who goes by Tuco Salamanca on Twitter, happened in the third episode of The Ultimate Fighter 17.

The former UFC fighter flattened Adam Cella with a devastating spinning hook kick that left his opponent in an unconscious heap for several minutes, even prompting 'Prime Time' to apologize. UFC president Dana White has since branded it as the most vicious knockout he's ever seen on The Ultimate Fighter.

How good was Uriah Hall's run as a UFC fighter?

Uriah Hall retired as a mixed martial artist in 2022. Despite the athletic gifts and striking skills at his disposal, he never reached the heights of a fighter that was once hailed as Anderson Silva's heir apparent. Despite his massively hyped stretch on The Ultimate Fighter, he failed to win in the finale.

Instead, he suffered a split-decision upset loss to Kelvin Gastelum and never recaptured the magic of his initial appearance. Despite his future attempts to face Israel Adesanya, 'Prime Time' never competed for the UFC middleweight title throughout his tenure with the promotion.

The former UFC fighter's career peaked after defeating his idol Anderson Silva via fourth-round TKO and causing Chris Weidman to suffer one of the most graphic leg breaks in MMA history. He subsequently retired from MMA after a two-fight losing streak.

