Former UFC fighter sets up GoFundMe campaign to cover cost of stolen car - "Due to my inability to get a fight I can’t accrue funds"  

Former UFC heavyweight Juan Adams has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for a new car. Adams, who last fought for the organization in 2020, is also a teacher. The American shared that his car was stolen on the last day of school and that he can't afford a new one.

Juan Adams is currently signed to the FURY FC promotion, where he won the heavyweight title in his third appearance for the organization. While fighting, Adams has remained a teacher at a high school in order to maintain a regular income.

"I’m a teacher in Albuquerque, on the last day of school my car was stolen, i had liability only insurance and from the footage it looked like experienced car thieves. Due to my inability to get a fight i can’t accrue funds in the time needed to get another"

The bio on the campaign page reads:

"Hi I’m Juan Adams and I’m fundraising to get a new vehicle, i was driving an old car for the last couple of years and had liability only insurance. I’m a teacher as well as a pro MMA fighter and my car was stolen on the last day of school. Money isn’t in abundance for me right now due to the inability to secure fights, i was planning to use the money from my fight June 5 but no opponent is willing to fight me so i won’t be able to do so. This will help me to continue working this summer as well as make it to all of my workouts. Please help."

Stories and messages like this remind fans that the MMA industry isn't always glamorous. Many fighters, including ones on the UFC roster, have to work second jobs. A hot topic in the MMA community is fighter pay and, unfortunately, Adams finds himself in the position of relying on the kindness of those within the industry.

At the time of writing, Juan Adams has raised $2000 and has a goal of $6000. Click here to find his official GoFundMe campaign page.

What is the average UFC fighter pay?

While many accuse the UFC of continuously underpaying its fighters, some have cited research into fighter pay that suggests that lesser-known fighters are compensated fairly within the promotion.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



"I am negative in my account right now. ... I've been so broke my whole life because of this sport."



| Full video: Cheyanne Buys breaks down after learning of her "life-changing" $50,000 bonus."I am negative in my account right now. ... I've been so broke my whole life because of this sport." #UFCVegas33 | Full video: youtu.be/MMZE4iDHrXc Cheyanne Buys breaks down after learning of her "life-changing" $50,000 bonus."I am negative in my account right now. ... I've been so broke my whole life because of this sport."#UFCVegas33 | Full video: youtu.be/MMZE4iDHrXc https://t.co/7HBOSxeQWP

According to figures researched by WayOfMartialArts.com, in 2021, the average fighter earned $160,022. That is an increase over the $146,673 average in 2020. In 2021, 256 fighters earned at least six-figures. However, 116 fighters (19%) made less than the average U.S. household income, which is $25,000.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired in 2020, but left the UFC as the highest-paid fighter that year. The Russian took home almost $6 million, which is $3 million more than his rival Conor McGregor.

Petr Yan was the lowest earner amongst the UFC champions and earned $230,000 for his three fights between 2020-2021.

Find out the top 10 highest-earning fighters of 2020 here:

