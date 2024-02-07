Former UFC fighter shares one-word reaction to Gina Carano suing Disney with Elon Musk's help

Gina Carano recently filed a lawsuit against Disney over her belief that she was wrongfully terminated from 'The Mandalorian'.

Her lawsuit earned the support of Elon Musk, who has vowed to lend his financial backing to anyone filing a lawsuit due to alleged discrimination for expressing right-wing opinions on X/Twitter.

News of the alliance between Carano and Musk has made the rounds on social media since the former WMMA fighter filed her lawsuit on Tuesday.

On Instagram, MMA Fighting shared a post briefly outlining the situation, which drew a reaction from ex-UFC lightweight James Vick:

Fans will remember Vick as a confident trash-talker who spent most of his UFC tenure accusing the lightweight division of avoiding him. Perhaps his most well-known foe was then-future interim lightweight champion and current BMF titeholder Justin Gaethje, who knocked him out in brutal fashion.

Vick lost his subsequent four fights, three of which were via knockout, leading to an early retirement.

Meanwhile, the scandal surrounding Carano stems from her 2021 comments. Specifically, she equated the alleged political shunning of right-wingers in the United States with the persecution of Jews during the Holocaust.

Her views drew near-universal condemnation from countless circles, causing her to be terminated from her role in 'The Mandalorian', and she has been essentially blackballed from Hollywood since, having only found work acting in films distributed and produced by minor conservative and right-wing companies.

Carano was also criticized for her anti-mask stance during the COVID-19 pandemic, lack of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, and her attempt at making a joke in response to her fans urging her to disclose her gender pronouns on X/Twitter.

Gina Carano once fought Cris Cyborg

To some, Gina Carano was Ronda Rousey before 'Rowdy' was even a fixture in the WMMA scene.

In the late 2000s, she was one of the most well-known women's mixed martial artists, as an undefeated phenom with a marketable appearance. That all changed in 2009, when she faced Cris Cyborg.

The pair locked horns for the inaugural Strikeforce women's featherweight title. Had Carano won, it would have been her first major honor as a professional fighter.

Instead, she was dominated en route to suffering a crushing first-round TKO loss. Thereafter, she walked away from the sport, never to fight again.