Former UFC lightweight champ Charles Oliveira hints at signing next UFC fight soon

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira may have his next UFC fight lined up.

'Do Bronx' recently took to Twitter to tease a new signing, indicating that he may have found his next opponent.

Although no official announcement regarding an opponent has been made, Beneil Dariush appears to be the front-runner to fight the Brazilian next.

The duo could make for a compelling matchup as Dariush is on an eight-fight winning streak. Prior to his loss to Islam Makhachev, meanwhile, Oliveira had won 11 fights in a row in the UFC.

In an interview with A.g Fight, 'Do Bronx' said that he wants to compete in March or April. Oliveira also spoke about the possibility of getting a title shot with a potential win over Dariush:

"I didn't come here to play, I came to make history. I want to fight around the end of March [or] April, that's my timing. I need to fight on that date and I need a guy who's winning... With Dariush, the same thing happened to me. He stayed outside the top five for a long time, wanting the opportunity... Dariush comes from a huge winning streak, he comes from the same school as me, Chute Boxe... could it be that this is the fight that would put me straight in the fight for the belt?”

Charles Oliveira believes a rematch with Islam Makhachev will happen in 2022

Charles Oliveira is also optimistic about getting another crack at Islam Makhachev before the end of 2023.

In a Q&A session during UFC 283 fight week, Oliveira reflected on his fight with Makhachev. 'Do Bronx' said that after earning one victory, he's positive of getting a title shot against the Dagestani in 2023:

“With all due respect, I had 10 minutes off on a bad night,” Oliveira said. “I wouldn’t change anything to fight Islam Makhachev. This fight will happen again. Be sure of that, this fight will happen. I’ll fight in April or May, no matter who that is, and God will bless me with a win, and I’ll have my rematch with Islam Makhachev by the end of the year.”

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev faced off in the main event of UFC 280. The Dagestani made quick work of 'Do Bronx' and submitted him in the second round to win the lightweight title.

