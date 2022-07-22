"We've all been there with promotions" - Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez has words of advice for Nate Diaz's ventures into free agency after Khamzat Chimaev fight

Eddie Alvarez has offered some advice to Nate Diaz as the welterweight's ongoing dispute with the UFC and Dana White continues to capture headlines.

The Stockton native has been at odds with the MMA promotion for some time now and has asked for his release from the company on multiple occasions. It seems like the former lightweight will get his chance to leave the UFC but must first complete the final fight of his contract.

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, 'The Underground King' explained why he wasn't surprised by the recent announcement of the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz bout:

"No, I wasn't surprised. They were trying to make it in the beginning when they were getting Nate out of his contract, they were trying to make it in the beginning; they finally got it done. I think Nate's tired of the back-and-forth, we've all been there with promotions. I've been there myself."

The ONE Championship star then shared some suggestions for Diaz ahead of his potential final fight with the UFC:

"Come in with a chip on your shoulder, the job's not done. Free agency's just there, but you gotta end it with a banger. Whether you win or lose that last fight, it doesn't matter, you're Nate Diaz and you have a big value in the UFC, outside the UFC, wherever you go, so I wish him the best of luck."

Check out what Eddie Alvarez had to say about the Diaz situation in the video below:

Where will Nate Diaz go next?

Nate Diaz remains one of the biggest names in the sport of mixed martial arts. With his contract coming to an end, we explore his many options in the world of combat.

An obvious outcome for the 37-year-old Diaz would be to re-sign a short-term deal with the UFC and compete in fan-favorite matchups. The Conor McGregor trilogy is a huge fight that is yet to be fulfilled. There's also the long-rumored clash with Dustin Poirier.

Recently, Diaz teased a move over to boxing, and a possible bout with Jake Paul could be in the near future for him. The TUF 5 winner is keen on a big payday, and a meeting with 'The Problem Child' ticks a lot of boxes.

