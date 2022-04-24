Rafael dos Anjos angling for octagon return this summer

Rafael dos Anjos has given an update on his return to the octagon. The Brazilian, who’s vowed to work his way back up the 155-pound rankings and reclaim his UFC lightweight title, has suggested that his next fight could take place between July and August.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the former UFC lightweight champion insinuated that he’s willing to fight anyone in his next octagon outing. Unraveling the timeline for his return, RDA tweeted:

“July/Aug…anybody.”

Rafael dos Anjos’ most recent fight was a unanimous decision win against Renato Moicano in a 160-pound catchweight bout at UFC 272 in March. RDA is on a two-fight win streak.

He’s competed only twice since his return to the lightweight division after spending the past few years at welterweight. RDA beat Paul Felder via split decision in his lightweight return in November 2020 and then bested Moicano in the aforementioned catchweight bout this March.

RDA is looking for a marquee win to catapult himself into the UFC lightweight title picture. On that note, following his victory over Moicano, Dos Anjos went on to call out former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

Dan Hooker believes a win over Rafael dos Anjos could earn Conor McGregor a title shot

Conor McGregor has been out of action due to a leg injury last July but is expected to compete in his comeback fight this summer, the same time that Rafael dos Anjos is targeting his return.

Over the past few months, McGregor has expressed interest in facing UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Speaking to The AllStar earlier this year, UFC featherweight and fan-favorite Dan Hooker proposed a McGregor-RDA matchup for the Irishman’s comeback.

McGregor was scheduled to fight RDA back in 2016, but their much-awaited matchup fell apart as the latter withdrew due to a foot injury. Hooker explained that given their backstory and long-running rivalry, the UFC could match them up against one another this year.

Furthermore, ‘The Hangman’ indicated that beating RDA could earn ‘Notorious’ the UFC lightweight title shot he's been lobbying relentlessly. Hooker said:

"I think Conor gets a title shot off RDA. I feel like he beats RDA, he gets the title shot... I think, just because of the backstory that's there as well like, they were set to fight. RDA's like, a former champ, they can show how it all played out from the last fight, like tied together, it's a big fight, that's a big fight.”

Watch Dan Hooker's interview on The AllStar here:

Edited by Phil Dillon