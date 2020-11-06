Former UFC Middleweight champion Michael Bisping has a hilarious response to Donald Trump's tweet

It will not be an exaggeration to say that former UFC middleweight champion and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping is one of the funniest men in the sport of mixed martial arts.

Michael Bisping’s latest offering is in response to the American President’s tweet which said ‘Stop the Count’ referring to the vote-counting in the American elections. Michael replied to the tweet stating ‘What did I do?’.

Bisping, of course, was indulging in wordplay as it is widely known that the Manchester native has the longtime moniker of ‘The Count’.

His wit and humor are the stuff of UFC legend and his pre-fight exchanges with his opponents can easily pass for stand-up comedy bits.

That being said, after his retirement, he has been a well-respected and highly-lauded member of the UFC commentary team.

Michael Bisping retired from MMA in 2017

Michael Bisping had a long and storied career in mixed martial arts.

He had already amassed a record of 10-0 before getting an opportunity to participate in the third season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Four fights later he would move down a weight division to 185 pounds, where he would find success and notoriety in equal doses.

While ridiculed by many for his style of speech, he slowly started gathering a steady following of devoted fans.

He picked up impressive wins against the likes of Jason Miller, Chris Leben, and Cung Le. However, he also suffered some major setbacks, the devastating knockout at the hands of Dan Henderson at UFC 100 and the submission loss to Luke Rockhold standing out.

During his early fighting days, many believed that while Bisping would have a storied career, he would never win the title. However, after his loss to Rockhold, he would go on a three-fight win streak before fighting Rockhold again at short notice and winning the strap via a first-round knockout.

Bisping went on to defend the belt once against Dan Henderson, exerting his revenge before a serious eye injury forced him to retire in 2017.

For an amazing career and a great martial arts story, Michael Bisping was deservedly inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame class of 2019 (Modern Era)