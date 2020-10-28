Former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker claims he wouldn't want to fight 'freak' Khabib Nurmagomedov

Robert Whittaker was on the same card the night Khabib Nurmagomedov fought and defeated Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

'The Reaper' faced Jared Cannonier in the co-main event and won via unanimous decision. He stayed back to watch Khabib take his career record to 29-0 with the win over Gaethje, before leaving his gloves in the center of the Octagon and calling it quits.

In a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, Robert Whittaker opened up about the Lightweight Champion, and why he would never want to fight 'The Eagle'.

Robert Whittaker on Khabib Nurmagomedov: 'He's a freak, isn't he?'

Robert Whittaker was asked in the interview what he thought of the title fight and the emotions afterward with Khabib retiring and talking about his late father.

Whittaker admitted that even though he is much bigger in size than Khabib, he would not want to take a fight with him at his best. He called Khabib a 'freak' and a 'really scary dude', but quite obviously he meant that in a manner of respect.

"He's a freak, isn't he? Good gosh, he's so good. He made one of the best dudes in the world look not like one of the best dudes in the world. It's just phenomenal."

"I'll tell you right now. I wouldn't want to take a fight with him. I'm much bigger than he is, but he's a scary dude."

Robert Whittaker also commented on the emotional aspect of the fight. Khabib said in his post-fight speech that he does not want to continue his MMA career without his father, who recently passed away due to COVID-related issues.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was not just Khabib's father, but his lifelong coach and mentor. He had always been there by the cage-side for every fight Khabib has been in.

Naturally, the emotions were flying high as 'The Eagle' paid tribute to him after winning his final fight inside the Octagon.

"The show of emotion I think was expected. It's an emotional thing, especially because of everything that he's had to go through to get to where he is, and the fact that he is hanging up the gloves. It was touching."

Robert Whittaker also talked about aiming for the Middleweight title in the interview and why it is not something he needs to do right now.