Former UFC middleweight Darren Till scolded Piers Morgan for having a controversial TikToker on his show.

A TikTok user named ‘Mizzy’ has gone viral after posting various outlandish prank videos. The teenager received backlash for walking into random people’s houses, asking strangers if they “want to die,” stealing someone’s dog, and screaming in bystanders' faces. He continued to gain popularity after recently being arrested.

Morgan, a famous English broadcaster and TV personality, announced on Twitter that the controversial TikToker would be appearing on his show:

“UPDATE: Following his conviction today for so-called ‘pranks’ that have terrorised his local community, ‘Mizzy’ will be on @PiersUncensored live at 8pm to face some questions from me.”

Morgan’s willingness to interview ‘Mizzy’ led to frustration from some people because he’s acquired his desired attention. Till spoke out on Twitter about the situation by saying:

“And he’ll get fame and cash in on it all. Nice to see piers u f*cking wanker. What a country we live in. No one’s assed what race you are kid you are just a little f*cking piece of sh*t.”

Former UFC middleweight Darren Till teases ‘big names’ will be fighting for his new boxing promotion

Darren Till last fought in December 2022, suffering his third consecutive fight against Dricus Du Plessis. Shortly after the loss, Till requested his release from the UFC to explore other opportunities.

Although it’s unclear what’s next for his fighting career, Till has revealed his newest business venture. ‘The Gorilla’ has co-founded a new boxing promotion called Gorilla Fight Club. He teased big-name fighters joining his promotion by saying this on Twitter:

“Real fighters as I’ve always fought, Other big names who I can not mention… It’s gonna be big and I can’t wait to get my teeth into it…Hope everyone enjoys the ride and thanks for the support, and as per usual thanks for the hate”

Darren Till seems most interested in a professional boxing match for his next fight. The former UFC fighter has called out various boxers, including Carl Froch and Rocky Fielding. Only time will tell if he can convince one of them to fight him in his new promotion.

