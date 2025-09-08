Former UFC referee pours cold water on Jon Jones and Conor McGregor's potential UFC White House plans 

The idea of the UFC White House event has sparked the interest of many, including Jon Jones and Conor McGregor. However, a former UFC referee has stated that neither Jones nor McGregor will be headlining the grand event.

Ad

'Bones' announced his retirement from the sport in June earlier this year. Meanwhile, McGregor has not fought in the leading MMA promotion since 2021. His last fight was against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, where he suffered defeat.

In a recent discussion on the WEIGHING IN podcast, former UFC referee John McCarthy talked about the likelihood of either Jones or McGregor participating in the UFC White House event:

"I don't care who they put in that. First off, it should not be someone that's not a champion. The main event should go to a champion... I just don't think they're going to bring in Jon Jones. I think they look at it as too much trouble, as far as we don't want anything to upset the apple cart in such a fight where we have so much at stake..."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"And with Conor McGregor, it's tough to put him in a fight unless he's the co-main at least. So, I don't think you can put him as the main event, not in that show. I'm just being honest. I think you got to have a championship fight."

Check out John McCarthy's comments below: (1:54:30)

Ad

Dana White discusses Conor McGregor or Jon Jones' chances to headline to UFC White House card

When U.S. President Donald Trump stated his intention to host a UFC event on the White House lawn, Conor McGregor and Jon Jones quickly expressed their eagerness to compete.

In a clip shared by @ChampRDS on X from The Jim Rome Show, UFC CEO Dana White discussed the possible inclusion of either McGregor or Jones in the UFC White House card:

"I trust Conor. Conor McGregor has never, ever [pulled out of a fight] unless he is seriously injured. This guy has always delivered. Jon, I’m a little more skeptical about."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.