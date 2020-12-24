‘Funky’ Ben Askren is not happy with Bellator boss Scott Coker.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Coker was asked about his prediction in a boxing match between Jake Paul and Ben Askren.

“I already know who’s gonna win that one. Ben’s a wrestler. Let’s put it that way, right? So I think he gets knocked out in a boxing fight. But in an MMA fight, it’s a different story.” Coker stated.

Ben Askren, who is a former Bellator welterweight champion, did not take kindly to Coker’s verdict and fired back with a tweet.

“Hey, (Scott Coker), remember when your (welterweight) champ won a round against me? Oh yeah, he didn’t. How have you not got fired yet? You’re running Bellator into the ground.” Ben Askren fired back.

Hey @ScottCoker remember when your WW champ won a round against me?? Oh yeah he didn’t. How have you not got fired yet, you’re running Bellator into the ground. https://t.co/4mzbx0uDmj — Funky (@Benaskren) December 23, 2020

Askren was referring to his fight with Douglas Lima in 2012, which he won via unanimous decision. He had defeated Lyman Good in 2010 to win the Bellator welterweight title, which he defended against Lima.

The whole saga of a possible boxing match between Ben Askren and Jake Paul began when former UFC star Chael Sonnen tweeted that Jake Paul had called out Askren.

. @jakepaul doesn’t trust many in the media to spread the word.... I’m was told “Ben then Dillion.” pic.twitter.com/evn9WdznoA — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) December 22, 2020

Askren replied, saying that he would gladly accept the fight on March 28th. While the former ONE FC and Bellator welterweight champion has accepted the bout, it is yet to be confirmed by any promoter.

Askren further stated that he plans to ‘make a bunch of money beating up a guy pretending to be an athlete’.

Ben Askren’s MMA career

Askren started his professional MMA journey in 2009 with local American promotions. After two wins, he was signed by Bellator in 2010. Askren would win the Bellator welterweight title in his 4th fight with the promotion.

Ben Askren defended his Bellator welterweight strap four times before parting ways and signing Asian MMA giants ONE FC. He would again taste championship success, winning the welterweight gold in his second outing. However, this was at 185 pounds, according to the weight cut rules of the promotion.

A string of impressive performances got him a UFC contract where he returned to 170 pounds.

Ben Askren's debut came against former champion Robbie Lawler which he won via submission. He had a horrible second outing, where he got knocked out by Jorge Masvidal in five seconds courtesy of a vicious knee – a UFC record for fastest KO.

His eventual loss to Demian Meia in 2019 via submission coupled with his deteriorating hip prompted him to retire from MMA.

He underwent successful hip surgery in 2020 and plans to get back to his roots of freestyle wrestling at the earliest.