Former UFC star brings up Colby Covington after Donald Trump is declared ineligible to become U.S. President

Covington is a staunch supporter of U.S President Donald Trump, and he has publicly endorsed the Trump campaign in the upcoming 2024 U.S elections. In the lead-up to his UFC 296 main event against Leon Edwards, Covington repeatedly reinforced his support for the Trump campaign.

The 35-year-old generated massive fan interest with his promotional strategy. Trump, who has had a cordial relationship with Covington, attended UFC 296. However, Covington’s performance did not live up to the expectations and he has been facing massive fan backlash since fight night.

Covington is also being criticized for making a spectacle of the former president by dragging his name into fight promotion.

Recently, the Colorado Supreme Court barred Donald Trump from the 2024 U.S presidential elections for his alleged involvement in the January 6 Capitol attacks. In light of these events, former UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson took a stinging jab at Covington, blaming him for Trump’s disqualification:

“I blame Colby Covington [laughing emoji]”

Matt Brown condemns Colby Covington’s comments, hopes Jorge Masvidal beats him in a street fight

A vast majority of MMA fans are aware of the story behind Covington adopting a heel persona. The former interim welterweight champion has used it wisely to sell his fights. However, many felt that Covington crossed the limits with his comments on Leon Edwards’ late father in the UFC 296 pre-fight press conference.

Following his win over ‘Chaos’ last weekend, Edwards admitted that he struggled to stay focused on the fight because of the crass comments. Former UFC welterweight Matt Brown also had a strongly worded reaction to Covington’s marketing tactics when he discussed the fight on The Fighter vs. The Writer:

“I think I speak for everyone. We don’t really care if we see him again or not. I don’t think there’s a lot of people excited to see him fight again. Just disgusting… If somehow because you talked about [Leon Edwards’] murdered dad, if that won you the fight, is that something to be proud of? Hopefully he sees [Jorge] Masvidal in the street again in a dark alley and they can actually street fight it out. I believe Masvidal will put a pretty good whooping on him in the street" [h/t - MMA Junkie]