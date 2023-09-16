Former UFC star Darren Till condemns viral video showing man attacking elderly woman as bystanders watch indifferently

Former UFC fighter Darren Till criticized a video that showed a man attacking an elderly woman while bystanders watched indifferently.

A video that captured a shocking incident in a supermarket recently gained widespread attention. It depicted an individual striking an elderly woman. However, what truly ignited its virality was the glaring lack of intervention from onlookers who failed to step in and diffuse the situation.

Darren Till, echoing the sentiments of the public, vented his frustration on X (formerly Twitter). He not only expressed his anger at the individual who struck the woman but also took shots at the bystanders who chose to record the incident instead of intervening. He posted:

"Where do you start with this? The fact that this piece of sh*t is hitting an elderly woman, or the fact that people are filming and not doing anything about it?"

Check out Till's post below:

Expand Tweet

'The Gorilla' hasn't competed since December 2022. His most recent fight ended in a third-round submission loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 282. After winning just one of his last six UFC fights, Till decided to part ways with the organization and become a free agent.

Expand Tweet

Earlier this year, Darren Till was convicted of two driving-related offenses. Last month, the 30-year-old British fighter attended a trial at Liverpool Magistrates' Court. During the trial, he admitted to driving without insurance and driving while disqualified on Ternhall Road in Fazakerley on May 21, 2023.

Darren Till teases 'fight news' following X exchange with Mike Perry

Darren Till and BKFC star Mike Perry have had a tumultuous relationship over the past years. However, Till recently hinted on X that he might be considering a comeback bout against 'Platinum'.

Perry initially sent a message to 'The Gorilla,' claiming:

"Hey @darrentill2 sent you a dm, let me know."

Till replied:

"Fight news"

Check out the exchange below:

Expand Tweet

Perry is slated to serve as the backup fighter for the Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul boxing match. On the other hand, Till is currently exploring options beyond MMA after becoming a free agent. These two former UFC fighters have previously discussed the possibility of a future matchup.