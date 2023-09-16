"So that’s why he keeps his hair down" - Fans abuzz after Dillon Danis attributes Logan and Jake Paul's receding hairline to "roids"

Dillon Danis has linked the receding hairlines of Logan and Jake Paul to their alleged use of steroids.

'El Jefe' and the elder Paul brother are set to face off in a six-round exhibition boxing match on October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, as a featured bout in the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card.

Since the fight was officially confirmed in July, Danis has been provocatively sharing intimate photos and videos of Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal. This has led to Agdal filing a lawsuit and obtaining a restraining order against the 30-year-old BJJ grappler.

However, following the lawsuit, Dillon Danis has redirected his social media antics towards the YouTuber siblings. Danis recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to post pictures of Logan and Jake Paul, focusing on their receding hairlines, which he attributes to steroid use. He posted:

"The roids cooked his hairline."

Check out the posts below:

Fans wasted no time in responding to the photos with a variety of reactions.

One wrote:

"Bro don’t do him like that😭😭"

Another fan wrote:

"So that’s why he keeps his hair down on his forehead all the time 😂😂"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Dillon just won't leave the poor man alive 🤣🤣"

"Tf is this hair line damn he should do an quick tour in turkey."

"He needs to stay longer in the gym to last with Nina.🤭"

"Straight outta the ocean"

"Jake should get a hair transplant or go bald."

Jake Shields raises concerns about Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis showdown

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields doesn't think Dillon Danis and Logan Paul are really keen on fighting each other.

In a recent interview with MMA reporter Helen Yee, Shields said that Paul and Danis are more focused on promoting their potential fight than actually stepping into the ring. He also praised Dillon Danis for a substantial increase in his social media following in recent weeks:

"I think both of those guys aren't really into fighting, they're more into marketing. And Dillon's done a great job marketing himself. I don't think he really wants to fight. He's gotten a huge win out of this press-wise and he's got like 500,000 new followers. For him, he's already got what he wants out of this other than the payday. I could see one of these guys pulling the fight... Dillon's definitely had the PR win, he's done some little brutal but that's some hilarious [social media posts]."

Check out Shields' comments below (4:00):

Let's see who triumphs in the showdown on Oct. 14.