Former UFC star Yoel Romero's manager reveals Jake Paul doesn't want to fight him

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has been in the news for the last few days. After winning a boxing match against former NBA player Nate Robinson in the co-main event of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. card, Jake Paul went on to call out some of the biggest names in UFC.

Jake Paul has called out the likes of Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis and said that he would knock both men out quite easily.

His challenges have started a conversation on social media where fans and athletes alike are throwing around names for Jake Paul to fight. UFC Welterweight and BMF Champion Jorge Masvidal suggested that Yoel Romero fight Jake Paul.

Manager: Jake Paul doesn't want to fight Yoel Romero

Jorge Masvidal's suggestion came in the wake of Yoel Romero's own reaction to Jake Paul's callouts.

One fan commented on Yoel Romero's manager Malki Kawa's Twitter post that they were 'ducking' Jake Paul.

Malki Kawa replied that he had dinner with Jake Paul's manager last week, and that Jake Paul does not want to fight Yoel Romero.

Lmao I had dinner with his mgr last week. There’s no ducking anyone. Jake doesn’t want to fight Yoel. https://t.co/56DlWOyj8q — malki kawa (@malkikawa) December 8, 2020

Others have also suggested names that Jake Paul can fight, now that he wants to go head to head with UFC fighters.

Chael Sonnen said that he would manage Nick Diaz, who last fought around 6 years ago, and bring him back only to take on Jake Paul.

"If he (Nick Diaz) doesn’t have a contract and I’m managing him, I’m not bringing him back to MMA. I’m bringing him in to take on Jake Paul. If he (Nick Diaz) has a free contract as it sits right now, he’s in shape, he’s weighing around 170, (then) I’m getting him the Jake Paul fight."

Former dual champ Henry Cejudo has also called Jake Paul out in his usual Triple-C manner.

I had no idea this dirt bag @jakepaul was a fanboy! Sign the contract and you might have your dream of meeting your idol Triple C! Ps I’m sending a digital autograph for you baby 💋 ❤️ 💋❤️ pic.twitter.com/4VOarKc5yN — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 7, 2020

On the other hand, Jake's brother Logan Paul will be fighting boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in February next year in a reported exhibition match. Boxer Gervonta Davis has tweeted wanting to be on the undercard of that event and has also approached Jake Paul for a fight.

Gervonta Davis challenged @JakePaul to a fight on the #MayweatherPaul PPV card 👀 pic.twitter.com/bEWChnk9qw — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 7, 2020

Fans will have to wait to find out whom Jake Paul fights next. He himself has said that fighting Conor McGregor is his ultimate goal. Before facing 'The Notorious' he wants to fight a couple more people. Jake Paul wants to retire from boxing once he goes up against The Irishman Conor McGregor.