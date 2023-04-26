Former UFC title challenger answers if he would run for President

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen revealed that he would run for President of the United States.

Sonnen has always excelled at public speaking and gaining supporters through charisma. These two qualities are a solid foundation for becoming a politician. A fan on Twitter recently asked the 46-year-old about potentially running for POTUS by saying:

“@ChaelSonnen would you run for president Sonnen, serious question”

Sonnen continued to be a man of the people by responding to the fan:

“Yes”

Sonnen last fought in June 2019, losing against Lyoto Machida to end his career. He retired with a professional MMA record of 30-17-1, including a 7-7 run in the UFC. During his fighting career, the Oregon native secured wins against Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, Wanderlei Silva, Maurice ‘Shogun’ Rua, Michael Bisping, and more.

Although Sonnen never became a UFC champion, he solidified his legacy as one of the greatest trash talkers in MMA history. If he does decide to become a politician, his loyal fanbase will be there to support him.

Fans encourage former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen to run for President of the United States

Chael Sonnen has always had diehard fans throughout his career. The former UFC title challenger will need their support more than ever to pull off the impossible in the world of politics.

When Sonnen claimed he would be interested in running for President of the United States, fans filled the comment section with support, including some saying:

“You’d have my vote”

“i defo wanna see chael in politics. You might not agree with his politics but u cant deny that he is a great talker and has that certain chraisma when speaking. Great talkers succeeds in politics.”

pico @picogram @ChaelSonnen i defo wanna see chael in politics. You might not agree with his politics but u cant deny that he is a great talker and has that certain chraisma when speaking. Great talkers succeeds in politics. @ChaelSonnen i defo wanna see chael in politics. You might not agree with his politics but u cant deny that he is a great talker and has that certain chraisma when speaking. Great talkers succeeds in politics.

“You should, Chael cutting promos on everyone would be top tier.”

Ryan @Zultan420 @ChaelSonnen You should, Chael cutting promos on everyone would be top tier. @ChaelSonnen You should, Chael cutting promos on everyone would be top tier.

“in chael we trust”

“Do it. I f*ckin dare ya.”

There is a high chance that Chael Sonnen will never become a politician. Luckily, the Oregon native doesn’t need to because he’s found success elsewhere. Since retiring from fighting, the 46-year-old has done a phenomenal job of growing his YouTube channel, which has 1.16 million subscribers. With that said, it would be entertaining to see him debate a politician.

Poll : 0 votes