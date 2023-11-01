Former UFC title challenger Darren Till in talks to face internet star in Russia for comeback fight

It appears as though Darren Till is in talks to fight an internet star in Russia for his comeback fight.

According to journalist Chisanga Malata, the former UFC welterweight champion is in talks to fight Magomed Ismailov in a middleweight bout. He mentioned that the talks are promising as they are in advanced discussions.

"BREAKING...Darren Till is reportedly in talks to face Russian middleweight and internet star Magomed Ismailov...The former UFC welterweight title challenger is said to be in the “advanced stages of negotiations” - according to @RedFuryNYC on Instagram...Thoughts?"

The 30-year-old hasn't competed since UFC 282 last December, where he was submitted by Dricus du Plessis in the third round. Both fighters were awarded a post-fight bonus for Fight of the Night, but 'The Gorilla' was granted his release from the promotion this past February.

The former welterweight title challenger hasn't had the best of luck in his recent bouts as he will look to snap a three-fight losing skid. In addition to his submission loss to du Plessis, he also lost a third-round submission to Derek Brunson and a unanimous decision to former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

It will be interesting to see whether the fight becomes official and whether the layoff will prove to be beneficial for Darren Till when the fight actually transpires.

Darren Till expresses interest in a boxing bout against Mike Perry

Darren Till has recently expressed interest in a boxing bout against Mike Perry, especially now that they are both no longer with the UFC.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, the former welterweight title contender noted that there have been talks regarding a boxing bout against 'Platinum' and believes that it will materialize. He mentioned that Perry's comments regarding his interest in BKFC were accurate, but he isn't ducking the former UFC veteran, saying:

"oh he’s completely right! Till tells no lies, Ariel, but there’s a reason behind it…but that doesn’t mean I’m fuc*ing scared, cmon son.”

