Former UFC title challenger reacts to ex-Biden official Sam Brinton having to undergo mental health evaluation in luggage theft case

Former UFC contender Jake Shields has given his thoughts on the latest controversy surrounding former Joe Biden official, Sam Brinton.

Earlier this week, Brinton agreed to undergo a mental health evaluation after they were caught stealing luggage from a Minneapolis airport last September. The former Energy Department official, who uses they/them pronouns, was also caught committing a similar crime in Las Vegas, where they once again avoided jailtime.

According to reports, Sam Brinton will be required to write an apology to their victims, return all the stolen items to them and take part in community service. The decision was met with some controversy, considering they have now committed two similar crimes.

"Ex-Biden official Sam Brinton to undergo mental health evaluation in luggage theft case."

Jake Shields reacted to the news on Twitter. The former UFC title challenger is no stranger to causing a stir online and isn't afraid to voice his opinions, regardless of the backlash.

According to Shields, he doesn't believe Sam Brinton needs a medical evaluation as he already believes they are "mentally ill." He wrote:

"Do we really need an evaluation to know this guy is mentally ill?"

UFC star Conor McGregor weighs in on fighters betting their purses against one another

Conor McGregor recently weighed in on whether or not fighters should bet their purses against one another, and questioned whether or not anyone has followed through with doing so.

According to the Irishman, the sport of MMA is too unpredictable and "luck" plays a massive part. Because of this, McGregor instead pleaded with any fighter considering doing this to stop and instead take home their well-deserved earnings.

'The Notorious' tweeted:

"Has any competing fighters bet their purse against each other and then followed thru? We should stop doing this. Fighting is tough. It can go anyway. Luck plays a hell of a part. Don’t be saying you are betting your fight purse against each other. Because it never happens. And it’s stupid. Train hard. Fight hard. Earn your dough. And then enjoy it. God bless."

The former UFC double champ is set to return to the octagon later this year after filming for the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). McGregor coached against fellow lightweight star Michael Chandler, with the pair expected to settle their beef by headlining a pay-per-view before the end of the year.

