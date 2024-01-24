Former UFC vet shares short theory on why Amanda Nunes might be considering a comeback to the sport

Josh Thomson thinks Amanda Nunes might be considering a comeback for a mega-fight against her former teammate.

Nunes reigned supreme over the UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight divisions as the undisputed two-division champion for more than five years, with her reign at 135 pounds briefly being interrupted by Julianna Pena. She retired from the sport in June 2023 to focus on her family.

The 35-year-old is enjoying her retirement but did not rule out a comeback while speaking to Megan Olivi at UFC 297. A potential fight between Nunes and former two-time PFL lightweight champion Kayla Harrison is considered one of the biggest women’s MMA fights possible. Both women formerly represented the Florida-based American Top Team and trained together in preparation for their fights prior to Nunes' departure.

Harrison recently inked a deal with the UFC and is set to make her promotional debut against Holly Holm at UFC 300. Veteran fighter Josh Thomson thinks there is a connection between Harrison’s arrival in the UFC and Nunes discussing a potential comeback.

He shared his theory in a recent X post:

“Kayla isn’t making 135 people… 145lb title and maybe this is the reason Amanda Nunes is considering a comeback. What bigger fight than two training partners for a 145lb title.”

Expand Tweet

With Raquel Pennington’s crowning as the women’s bantamweight champion at UFC 297, the Nunes era officially came to an end.

However, Thomson’s theory holds water as the featherweight title does not have a claimant yet, although the Holm vs. Harrison bout has been announced for 135 pounds.

Cris Cyborg wants Amanda Nunes rematch under the UFC umbrella

Amanda Nunes won the UFC featherweight title with a knockout win over Cris Cyborg at UFC 232. Cyborg was on a 20-fight unbeaten run before the loss and a potential rematch had the promise to be one of the biggest women’s title fights.

However, Cyborg parted ways with the UFC one fight later and signed a deal with Bellator.

After Nunes discussed the possibility of a comeback on Jan. 20, Cyborg took to X and said that she would return to the UFC for their long-pending rematch:

“I am 10-0 since that night in 2018. If @Amanda_Leoa returns maybe it’s time @criscyborg returns @ufc @danawhite.”

Expand Tweet

Cyborg then proposed a UFC 300 rematch against ‘The Lioness’, and her callout received mixed reactions from MMA fans. UFC boss Dana White has not commented on the situation yet.