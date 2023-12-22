Former UFC vet has a two-word reaction after Colby Covington attributes UFC 296 loss to supporting Donald Trump

It appears former UFC star Derek Brunson isn't a fan of the excuses made by Colby Covington after his UFC 296 loss. Brunson shared a simple yet brutal two-word response to Covington, who attributed his third title loss to the judges' anti-Donald Trump bias.

For context, 'Chaos' went up against UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards at UFC 296 last weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Despite his highly touted wrestling pedigree, 'Rocky' comfortably dominated Covington and ultimately won the contest via unanimous decision.

In the aftermath, Covington praised former POTUS Donald Trump and claimed he lost the decision due to the judges' bias against the 77-year-old business mogul. He reiterated his allegations and doubled down on his statements in an interview with Fox News earlier this week.

While it's no secret that Covington is an outspoken supporter of Trump, many thought the former interim welterweight champion's excuses after losing were getting out of hand. Former UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson is among those who aren't happy about 'Chaos' using the former POTUS to justify his lackluster performance.

In a recent tweet, 'The One' shared Colby Covington's quotes from the Fox News interview and issued a simple two-word response. He wrote:

"Colby Cryington."

Henry Cejudo on Colby Covington using Donald Trump to make excuses after UFC 296 loss

Henry Cejudo recently weighed in on the Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington fight at UFC 296 and slammed the 35-year-old American for his post-fight comments.

As mentioned, 'Chaos' didn't push Edwards to his limits and failed to capitalize on his third championship opportunity. While Covington admitted that his extended hiatus and ring rust may have affected his performance, he appeared adamant about deserving to win the fight via decision.

Like many others, Cejudo wasn't impressed with Covington's performance and said it like he saw it. In a recent video uploaded to YouTube, 'Triple C' speculated that Covington may have been seeking popularity rather than victory and said:

"I start to wonder if Colby Covington just wants to be famous because, in this fight with Leon Edwards, he did absolutely nothing ... He talked all that s**t and now what do we get? You're giving Donald Trump a second-place trophy. That's crazy, man. I would never make a spectacle of our president."

While it's unclear who Covington fights next, the 35-year-old American called out Stephen Thompson at the UFC 296 post-fight press conference and claimed 'Wonderboy' had been talking smack about him. However, only time will tell if the promotion books the two veterans against each other.