Former UFC women's strawweight champ reacts after soccer star Wojciech Szczęsny assures he is okay following health scare

This week saw Juventus and Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny suffer an apparent health scare. Szczęsny left the field in tears during his side’s UEFA Europa League match with Sporting CP after reportedly suffering from chest pains.

It was later reported that Wojciech Szczęsny was reassured after an initial medical check and was set to undertake further tests the coming Friday.

Wojciech Szczęsny had the following to say on Instagram following the incident:

“Well, that was scary!

Thank you all for your kind messages and wishes of recovery.

I’m fine, hoping to be back on the pitch as soon as possible!

Big thank you to the medical staff at Allianz Stadium for their support and @mattiaperin for being our hero on the day!! #finoallafine”

Unsurprisingly, the goalkeeper received plenty of support, and one star to wish him well was former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The former strawweight queen is highly active on the social media platform, with over 5000 posts to her name and a whopping 2m people following her.

Evidently looking to show solidarity with Szczęsny, Jedrzejczyk commented in simple fashion, with a number of “fist” emojis.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk's Instagram reply to Wojciech Szczęsny

Why would Joanna Jedrzejczyk show support for Wojciech Szczęsny?

It's likely that Joanna Jedrzejczyk posted her well-wishes to Wojciech Szczęsny on Instagram as a show of solidarity to her fellow Polish athlete.

Szczęsny has 72 caps for the Polish national team and is seen as one of the side's key players, along with star striker Robert Lewandowski. Joanna Jedrzejczyk hung up her gloves last year following a knockout loss to Weili Zhang, but she is still widely considered a legend of the UFC.

This is because she still holds the record for the most successful strawweight title defenses in UFC history, with five wins under her belt during her time as champion. Jedrzejczyk first won the 115lbs title in March 2015 by stopping inaugural champion Carla Esparza with a flurry of strikes in the second round.

MMA Mania @mmamania 8 years ago today, Joanna Jedrzejczyk finished Carla Esparza to become the strawweight champion



8 years ago today, Joanna Jedrzejczyk finished Carla Esparza to become the strawweight champion https://t.co/dEXUfXFCzV

She then went on to defend her crown successfully against Jessica Penne, Valerie Letourneau, Claudia Gadelha, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and Jessica Andrade before being dethroned by Rose Namajunas in 2017.

Jedrzejczyk was never able to regain her title, but her first fight with Zhang in 2020 is widely seen as one of the greatest female fights in UFC history, adding to her already-stellar reputation.

As of the time of writing, Jedrzejczyk has not been entered into the UFC’s Hall of Fame, but to see her join it in the near future would not be a surprise.

