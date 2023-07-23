Former UFC women's strawweight and OnlyF*ns star reportedly wins pro boxing debut by TKO

A former UFC strawweight that has fought the likes of Paige VanZant and Cortney Casey has reportedly won her boxing debut.

Felice Herrig fought Paige VanZant in just her second fight in the UFC back in 2015. The American had a very topsy-turvy career in the organization that saw her get wins over the likes of Alexa Grasso, but she also went on to lose four fights in a row before deciding to retire from MMA in 2022.

However, Herrig, who is also an OnlyF*ns model, recently made her boxing debut against 'Russian Bomb' Nekah Dmitriyeva.

According to MyMMANews on Twitter, Felice Herrig won the fight via 4th round TKO:

"Per her management, I am told that former UFC fighter Felice Herrig won her pro boxing debut tonight via 4th Round TKO."

The fight was part of the main card of the 'That's Not Me' boxing event headlined by a bout between Mark Daniels Jr. and Antonio Louis Hernandez. The event took place at the Riverside Ballroom in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

After retiring from MMA, Herrig decided to switch to boxing and even shared a photo of her weighing in for her debut.

Take a look at the post:

Former UFC fighter Felice Herrig pens emotional message to fans after win

Felice Herrig in 2017

Felice Herrig shared a touching message to her fans after her win over Dmitriyeva on July 22, saying she had found her happiness back in the boxing ring.

The 38-year-old started her career as a kickboxer, and in her last days with the UFC, she was not happy as she even took a two-year hiatus before her final fight in the promotion.

Here's what she had to say about her boxing debut:

"4th round TKO. This officially marks my 20th year fighting & my 55th fight. I have competed in pro kickboxing, Muay Thai, mma and now boxing. My one true love has always been boxing."

"Im so happy to do what I love. The #55 represents an exciting change that is more align with your true path. and that your angels are near by sending you positive energy to help you on your way. . And I felt that. I was truly happy out there," Herrig added.

The former UFC fighter spoke about how boxing was always her true calling and how she has found happiness in getting into a boxing ring and competing professionally. She will look to build on this and return to competitive boxing soon.