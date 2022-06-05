 'Cult leader' Conor McGregor put our lives in danger - When recently retired fighter Felice Herrig spoke up against the Irishman's infamous bus incident 

In her interview with TMZ Sports back in 2018, recently retired UFC fighter Felice Herrig went off on Conor McGregor for throwing a dolly on the bus carrying fighters backstage before UFC 223.

A furious Herrig said:

"He put our lives in danger... he had a whole posse, a team with him, like doing all this. What if a security guy or a cop comes and starts shooting and someone gets caught in the fire and somebody gets hurt or somebody gets trampled because somebody freaks out?... I don't know what the point is like because you're going to be a baby about having a little hissyfit because your title is getting taken away. Well F-ing fight for the belt."

The infamous incident took place after the UFC 223 media day when 'Mystic Mac' and a group of nearly 20 men entered the Barclays center and attacked the bus carrying Khabib Nurmagomedov. UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa was injured during the incident.

Felice Herrig @feliceherrig I can’t believe Conor "Notorious" McGregor would be his peers lives in jeopardy without even thinking twice about it. Shame on him. facebook.com/story.php?stor… I can’t believe Conor "Notorious" McGregor would be his peers lives in jeopardy without even thinking twice about it. Shame on him. facebook.com/story.php?stor…

Later in October 2018, during an interview with MMA Fighting, Herrig further addressed why she was getting heat from Connor fans for speaking out on the incident. She said:

"I think it's just because people will just follow him blindly, like he is the kind of person who could be a cult leader and have all these, his little minions, the people that get pissed at me are his little minions who would kiss his feet."

What did UFC president Dana White say about Conor McGregor's bus incident?

In 2018, the UFC president spoke to ESPN MMA and called it the "most disgusting" incident in the promotion's history. White further expressed that Conor McGregor would be sued for the incident, and it was possibly the worst career move on his part.

Dana White also detailed the injuries that the incident resulted in, saying:

"[They were] throwing trash cans and dollys and things like that. Broke one of the windows and cut Michael Chiesa really bad. He cut his head, he cut his face. Rose Namajunas was apparently almost hit. She is super upset right now and basically left and walked back to the hotel... This is the most disgusting thing that has ever happened in the history of the company..."

An upset White revealed that some of the people from The Mac Life (McGregor's MMA news website), credentialed at the Barclays Centre, were the ones who let Conor McGregor and his entourage enter the arena.

White also said that he was disgusted at Conor McGregor and was wondering what steps the promotion would take against the Irishman.

