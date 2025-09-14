  • home icon
  "FOTY contender" - Fan react as Rafa Garcia TKOs Jared Gordon in Noche UFC barnburner

"FOTY contender" - Fan react as Rafa Garcia TKOs Jared Gordon in Noche UFC barnburner

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Sep 14, 2025 01:07 GMT
Fans react to Rafa Garcia
Fans react to Rafa Garcia's victory at Noche UFC. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Rafa Garcia returned for his second fight of 2025 at Noche UFC, where he impressed fans by finishing his veteran opponent.

'Gifted' faced off against Jared Gordon in the main card of the event. He dominated the first round with a combination of precise strikes and effective takedowns. Although Gordon had moments of excellence in the second round, Garcia maintained the pressure and momentum, ultimately securing a TKO victory in the third round.

Check out the post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @ufc's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"What a fight. FOTY contender"
Others commented:

"Nasty finish and huge win for Rafa!"
"Idk why the crowd was dead for this fight, that was f**king awesome, they went to war"
"Garcia wasn't lying when he said Gordon's chin would break. Third round TKO is a statement finish against a guy who's only been stopped twice at 155. Nasty hands tonight."
"Gordon needed a finish today to prove a point…. And dude got finished himself 🤦🏻‍♂️"
"That’s Rafa’s biggest W. 🇲🇽 is on fire 🔥 today. That’s that Mexican warrior spirit."

Check out more fan reactions to Rafa Garcia's win below:

Fans' reaction to Rafa Garcia beating Jared Gordon via third-round TKO at Noche UFC. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]
Fans' reaction to Rafa Garcia beating Jared Gordon via third-round TKO at Noche UFC. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]

With the victory, Garcia is now on a two-fight winning streak. Prior to defeating Gordon, the Mexican fighter won against Vinc Pichel at UFC Mexico earlier this year. His last loss was to Grant Dawson back in October 2024.

On the other hand, Gordon's struggle to put out consistent performance in the UFC continues. 'Flash' now has a record of 2-2 in his last four fights. In addition to losing to Garcia, he was also defeated by Nasrat Haqparast. However, amidst these setbacks, Gordon achieved two dominant victories over Mark Madsen and Thiago Moises.

