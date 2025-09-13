Noche UFC: Rafa Garcia vs. Jared Gordon: Live round-by-round updates

Noche UFC features a solid lightweight clash as Rafa Garcia takes on Jared Gordon.

Garcia has earned his reputation as a gritty fighter who never backs down. After a rough start to his UFC career with two losses, he’s gone 5-2 in his last seven fights. His win over Vinc Pichel earlier this year was impressive, considering he mixed steady pressure, crisp combinations, and clinch work.

Gordon arrives with momentum and a chip on his shoulder. Years of close decisions and near-misses have tested him, but his first-round knockout win against Thiago Moises in May finally shifted the narrative. Known as one of the division’s most underrated fighters, Gordon now wants to show he belongs in the upper tier.

Fans can catch Noche UFC live from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on Saturday, September 13. The prelims begin at 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT, followed by the main card at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT, streaming on ESPN+ in the United States.

Stay with Sportskeeda MMA for play-by-play updates, live coverage, and all updates:

Round 1

