"Found the angry Bryce Mitchell fan" - Fans look back at the only time the hard-hitting Josh Emmett was knocked out cold

A video of Josh Emmett’s only knockout loss is making the rounds on social media after his impressive UFC 296 win.

Pound-for pound one of the hardest-hitting fighters in the sport, Emmett has delivered some of the most devastating knockouts in the featherweight division’s history. Bryce Mitchell became the latest victim of the 38-year-old’s power, losing via knockout in round one.

Back in 2018, Emmett ended up on the receiving end of punishment when he fought Jeremy Stephens at UFC on Fox 28. The Sacramento native was doing well until a left hook from ‘Lil Heathen’ caught him off guard. Stephens never allowed Emmett to recover and finished the fight with slicing elbows. Kizaru94 recently posted the video on Reddit:

A series of impressive performances had erased the memory of Emmett’s loss. However, fans' memories were rekindled when they came across the video:

@Big_Election_8721 commented:

“Found the angry Bryce Mitchell fan.”

@ExpectedOutcome2 wrote:

“Am I tripping or did he knee Emmit while he was down?”

Other Reddit users posted:

“Knee definitely looks illegal”

“But he had to hit Emmett multiple times. Emmett only had to hit Bryce once. When Emmett KOs people they don't ******* move... Until they have a seizure.”

“Those follow-up elbows broke Emmitt’s orbital, causing a super long layoff during his prime.”

“So what...here comes another pleb trying to take away something from a fighter that just had a spectacular knockout.”

“Saw this one live, this is still the longest I’ve seen someone unconscious from a KO by a long shot, it felt like a ******* eternity had passed before Josh finally sat up.”

Fan reactions to the video

When Josh Emmett announced his arrival in the UFC with a resounding victory

Urijah Faber-led Team Alpha Male has produced several elite UFC fighters like TJ Dillashaw, Joseph Benavidez, Chad Mendes, and Cody Garbrandt, among others. Josh Emmett, who comes from the same camp, went unnoticed for his first few UFC fights.

That changed when the then 32-year-old stepped up to fight UFC veteran and former title challenger Ricardo Lamas in a short-notice fight in December 2017. Emmett knocked Lamas out in what became one of the most spectacular knockouts of the year.

Josh Emmett sincerely thanked Lamas for fighting an unknown entity on short notice. His humble attitude won fans over and only bolstered his reputation with the fans.