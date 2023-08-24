"Found his new bodyguard" - Anthony Joshua's linkup with Max Verstappen at Red Bull Racing garage unites F1 and Boxing fans

Fans were thrilled to see heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua meet up with F1 racing driver Max Verstappen.

On Sunday, August 27, the Formula 1 circuit will host their latest race with the Dutch Grand Prix. Coming in as a massive betting favorite is the leader in the season standings, Verstappen, who represents his Dutch nationality.

Earlier today, August 24, Verstappen was relaxing as he prepares for the race he’s won two years in a row. The 25-year-old met up with Joshua, a former heavyweight boxing world champion, and hung out while playing video games.

Verstappen shared several photos on Instagram of him with ‘AJ’ and added the caption:

“Dutch GP touchdown 🇳🇱 Heavyweight showdown ⏳👀”

Joshua and Verstappen have loyal fanbases who consistently show support. As a result, Verstappen’s Instagram post received plenty of comments about the unexpected meetup, including the following people saying:

“Found his new bodyguard to defend him from Jos 🔥🔥🔥”

“Big time collab 😏”

“Let’s goooo! 🔥🔥”

“So cool this pic! 😍”

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Twitter comments

Anthony Joshua plans to avoid slugfest in potential fight against Deontay Wilder

Between 2021 and 2022, Anthony Joshua suffered a significant setback in his fighting career after losing back-to-back fights against Oleksandr Usyk. Since then, he’s bounced back with wins against Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius.

Anthony Joshua’s recent wins have sparked rumors for a super-fight against Deontay Wilder. Fans seem intrigued by the matchup, but ‘AJ’ doesn’t plan on getting in a slugfest some people might expect. The Watford native had this to say in an interview with Sky Sports, which was transcribed by Michael Benson:

“I'd say I'm a bit smarter than that. My approach to boxing is IQ and intelligence. That was an all-out slugfest… I'm saying I'm better than that, and I should be able to beat any opponent just by using one hand I'm that good - that's my mindset. Whoever's good enough to take me to the trenches, let's go.”

It’s unclear when and where Wilder vs. Joshua will take place. Saudi Arabian promoters have attempted to schedule a historic event with them as the co-main event and Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury in the main event. Their attempts were unsuccessful, but they reportedly plan to keep trying.

Expand Tweet