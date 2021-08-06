"Francis is a new prototype" - Randy Couture breaks down a potential super fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou

UFC legend Randy Couture has shared his opinion on a potential superfight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou.

Speaking to Submission Radio, Couture weighed in on the possible heavyweight matchup between the two UFC fighters:

"That is an interesting fight for a whole bunch of reasons. Certainly, it will be Jon's first time up at heavyweight and dealing with the bigger guys. And Francis is kind of this new prototype heavyweight...Frank Mir was one of those guys,Nog [Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira] was one of those guys...Jones poses some interesting problems for Francis because of Jon's wrestling background and that's the one area where Francis, you know, after the Stipe fight, has really been showing up. He's spending a lot of time at the mat and making himself wrestle, putting himself in some bad positions and finding ways to solve those problems. I think that'll be an amazing fight."

Couture added that Jon Jones needs to use his wrestling skills to stop Ngannou from landing his trademark power shots. 'The Natural' also shared that Jones would have to proceed with caution to succeed in the heavyweight division.

"I certainly think he has the skill and potential to be successful [at heavyweight]. Fighting those bigger guys, you have to be smart about that...you can't go toe-to-toe, nose-to-nose with guys like that, they're gonna knock your darn head off. I think he's gotta have to be a little smarter about how he appraoches the heavyweights, he's not gonna get away with some of the things he got away with at light heavyweight."

Couture's words come from experience. He has competed in the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions of the UFC and won titles in both.

You can watch the full video below:

Jon Jones predicts that he will be a champion again in 2022

Champion2022 — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 4, 2021

Jon Jones recently posted a brief message on Twitter, hinting at re-capturing UFC gold in 2022.

'Bones' was in talks to fight Francis Ngannou this year, but due to a monetary dispute, negotiations with the UFC fell through. The former light heavyweight champion is currently eyeing a return to the octagon in 2022.

Jon Jones has not been shy about sharing videos and images of his body transformation. 'Bones' is currently in the process of gaining weight for the switch to heavyweight.

Watch Jon Jones power-lifting below:

